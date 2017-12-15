NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook, Thunder face Embiid, 76ers
NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 15
All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
The Process vs. The Experiment
Who would have thought two months ago that the Sixers would be entering this game with a better record than the Thunder? So far The Process has been working, as the Sixers are in position to make the playoffs for the first time. Meanwhile the Thunder's three superstars have had a hard time adjusting to each other, and they come in performing well under expectations. The 76ers will be rocking their sweet red unis for the game.
And-ones
- Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis has been listed as day-to-day with a sore left knee after exiting Thursday's game.
- On-court microphones captured the secret message that LeBron James whispered to Lonzo Ball after their game Thursday.
Porzingis day-to-day with knee soreness
Porzingis is questionable for Carmelo Anthony's return to MSG on Saturday
Kristaps: NYC crowd shouldn't boo Melo
Anthony will play at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for the first time since being trad...
Best from LeBron, Lonzo's first meeting
The Cavaliers won the much-anticipated matchup, 121-112
