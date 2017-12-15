NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook, Thunder face Embiid, 76ers

Get all the latest scores, news and highlights from Friday's NBA games

It's a hefty 11-game slate on this wonderful NBA Friday, so sit back, relax and keep this page bookmarked for the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's games.

Happy Friday.

NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 15

All times Eastern

The Process vs. The Experiment

Who would have thought two months ago that the Sixers would be entering this game with a better record than the Thunder? So far The Process has been working, as the Sixers are in position to make the playoffs for the first time. Meanwhile the Thunder's three superstars have had a hard time adjusting to each other, and they come in performing well under expectations. The 76ers will be rocking their sweet red unis for the game.

And-ones

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop