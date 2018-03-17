NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Westbrook gets triple-double in Thunder win
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Friday's NBA games
There are six games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, with some of the league's best teams in action, but with a lot of stars on the sidelines.
First the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics beat the Magic in Orlando, and later the Warriors will take on the Kings without the services of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. All the stars were on the court for the Thunder, however, as they beat the Clippers in OKC, in what could be the game of the night.
We'll have all the scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.
NBA scores for Friday, March 16
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 120, Brooklyn Nets 116 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 92, Orlando Magic 83 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 122, Dallas Mavericks 115 -- OT (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 121, Los Angeles Clippers 113 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Westbrook gets triple-double to power Thunder
Russell Westbrook didn't have to score much, but he filled up the stat sheet as usual in the Thunder's win. He recorded his fourth straight triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
Wait, what?
This finish from Terrance Ferguson defies all logic. I won't even try to explain it. Just watch.
Happy birthday, Joel
Most people celebrate their birthday with a cake ... maybe a few presents. Joel Embiid celebrated his 24th birthday with a sweet shot fake and a thunderous dunk.
Boban is a large, large man
You know you're one of the biggest players in the NBA when you can dunk pretty much without jumping. Boban Marjanovic is a modern marvel.
Watch out Jonas!
Dorian Finney-Smith showed no mercy, dunking all over Jonas Valanciunas.
Ferguson can fly
When Terrance Ferguson is on the fast break by himself, you know something crazy is about to happen.
And-Ones:
- Warriors forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks with a rib injury.
- Celtics guard Marcus Smart underwent successful thumb surgery on Friday, and is expected to return to basketball activities in 6-8 weeks.
- Clippers coach Doc Rivers was fined $15,000 by the NBA for calling the officiating "a complete joke" during his team's loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
