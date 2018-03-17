NBA games Friday, scores, highlights: Westbrook gets triple-double in Thunder win

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, with some of the league's best teams in action, but with a lot of stars on the sidelines.

First the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics beat the Magic in Orlando, and later the Warriors will take on the Kings without the services of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. All the stars were on the court for the Thunder, however, as they beat the Clippers in OKC, in what could be the game of the night.

We'll have all the scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.

NBA scores for Friday, March 16

All times Eastern

Westbrook gets triple-double to power Thunder

Russell Westbrook didn't have to score much, but he filled up the stat sheet as usual in the Thunder's win. He recorded his fourth straight triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

#TripleDoubleAlert



Russell Westbrook notches his 22nd triple-double of the season with 16 PTS, 11 AST, 10 REB for the @okcthunder!#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/QpaNyu3KfP — NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2018

Wait, what?

This finish from Terrance Ferguson defies all logic. I won't even try to explain it. Just watch.

Happy birthday, Joel

Most people celebrate their birthday with a cake ... maybe a few presents. Joel Embiid celebrated his 24th birthday with a sweet shot fake and a thunderous dunk.

.@JoelEmbiid flies through the lane for his birthday jam! 🔨🎉 pic.twitter.com/moKOOeVazR — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 16, 2018

Boban is a large, large man

You know you're one of the biggest players in the NBA when you can dunk pretty much without jumping. Boban Marjanovic is a modern marvel.

It's just too easy for Boban 😂 pic.twitter.com/F7jVTDlwC6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 17, 2018

Watch out Jonas!

Dorian Finney-Smith showed no mercy, dunking all over Jonas Valanciunas.

Ferguson can fly

When Terrance Ferguson is on the fast break by himself, you know something crazy is about to happen.

And-Ones:

