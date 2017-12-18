NBA games Monday, scores, highlights: Durant beats Lakers in OT on Kobe's night
Plus, the Celtics get a Christmas miracle a week early
It was a busy 10-game slate on this fine Monday in the NBA, and we've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night's action.
Let's get going.
NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 18
- Charlotte Hornets 109, New York Knicks 91 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 112, Indiana Pacers 111 (box score)
- Atlanta Hawks 110, Miami Heat 104 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 108, Portland Trail Blazers 107 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 95, Denver Nuggets 94 (box score)
- Houston Rockets 120, Utah Jazz 99 (box score)
- Chicago Bulls 117, Philadelphia 76ers 115 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 109, Los Angeles Clippers 91 (box score)
- Phoenix Suns 97, Dallas Mavericks 91 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors 116, Los Angeles Lakers 114 [OT] (box score)
Durant hits OT winner to beat Lakers
It was probably closer than the Warriors had hoped, but they hung on to beat the Lakers in overtime. Kevin Durant turned it on in overtime, and hit the game-winning jumper over Lonzo Ball with six seconds left.
Kobe officially becomes a Lakers legend
We all knew it was only a matter of time, but on Monday it became official. Kobe Bryant saw both his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired by the Los Angeles Lakers in a ceremony at halftime of the team's loss to the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center.
Nance dunks ALL OVER Durant
This was not a good sequence for Kevin Durant. First he committed the turnover, then he was the victim of a brutal dunk at the hands of Larry Nance Jr.
What an ending
The Pacers made a huge comeback and looked to have the game in hand, but they never could have seen this coming. Terry Rozier picked up the steal and the slam to take the victory.
Randle throws down on KD
Kevin Durant is a much-improved shot blocker, but he had no chance with Julius Randle coming down the lane.
Clarkson dunks, Kobe approves
This is about the biggest reaction you're going to get out of Kobe Bryant with his daughter in his lap. Well done, Jordan Clarkson.
Tatum puts Sabonis on a poster
Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum gave Boston fans a nice poster to put up on their walls with this ferocious dunk.
Tyler Johnson takes it to the rack
He may be a guard, but Tyler Johnson can get up with the best of them. He proved that to the Hawks on Monday.
Celtics get off to red-hot start
You can't start a game better than Boston did on Monday -- no, like, you really can't. The Celtics made all 10 of their field goals to start the game before their first miss.
And-ones
- Sam Mitchell recalls Kobe's 81-point game against his Raptors, saying, "It was going to happen to someone."
- Jerry West reportedly wanted Tracy McGrady to join the Kobe-Shaq Lakers.
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained why Kobe Bryant is the closest we've seen to Michael Jordan.
