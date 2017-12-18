NBA games Monday, scores, highlights: Durant beats Lakers in OT on Kobe's night

It was a busy 10-game slate on this fine Monday in the NBA, and we've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night's action.

NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 18

Durant hits OT winner to beat Lakers

It was probably closer than the Warriors had hoped, but they hung on to beat the Lakers in overtime. Kevin Durant turned it on in overtime, and hit the game-winning jumper over Lonzo Ball with six seconds left.

Kobe officially becomes a Lakers legend

We all knew it was only a matter of time, but on Monday it became official. Kobe Bryant saw both his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired by the Los Angeles Lakers in a ceremony at halftime of the team's loss to the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center.

“It’s about those jerseys that were hanging up there before. Without them, I couldn’t be here today.”@kobebryant's full speech as his No. 8 & No. 24 go up in the @Lakers rafters. #Ko8e24 pic.twitter.com/ivbZEjnAYi — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2017

Nance dunks ALL OVER Durant

This was not a good sequence for Kevin Durant. First he committed the turnover, then he was the victim of a brutal dunk at the hands of Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Jr. soars in for the tomahawk slam!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Fk0IpWO9CL — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2017

What an ending

The Pacers made a huge comeback and looked to have the game in hand, but they never could have seen this coming. Terry Rozier picked up the steal and the slam to take the victory.

Wild ending. 😳



Terry Rozier gets the steal & wins it with the slam! pic.twitter.com/7l3WyuRoCh — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2017

Randle throws down on KD

Kevin Durant is a much-improved shot blocker, but he had no chance with Julius Randle coming down the lane.

Clarkson dunks, Kobe approves

This is about the biggest reaction you're going to get out of Kobe Bryant with his daughter in his lap. Well done, Jordan Clarkson.

Tatum puts Sabonis on a poster

Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum gave Boston fans a nice poster to put up on their walls with this ferocious dunk.

Tyler Johnson takes it to the rack

He may be a guard, but Tyler Johnson can get up with the best of them. He proved that to the Hawks on Monday.

Celtics get off to red-hot start

You can't start a game better than Boston did on Monday -- no, like, you really can't. The Celtics made all 10 of their field goals to start the game before their first miss.

Kyrie for 3 and the foul!



The @celtics started the game 10/10 from the field on @NBATV. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/VYIY8z4CSP — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2017

