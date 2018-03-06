NBA games Monday, scores, highlights: Lillard explodes in fourth to beat Lakers
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA action
There were seven games on the docket for this lovely NBA Monday, with plenty of games with playoff implications. We've got all the scores, highlights and updates from all the night's games.
Let's get going.
NBA scores for Monday, March 5
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers 112, Detroit Pistons 90 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 92, Milwaukee Bucks 89 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 125, Phoenix Suns 103 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 105, Chicago Bulls 89 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 100, Memphis Grizzlies 99 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 94, Orlando Magic 80 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 108, Los Angeles Lakers 103 (Box Score)
Lillard erupts in Blazers win
The Trail Blazers snapped the Lakers' five-game winning streak and extended their own streak to seven games in the process. Damian Lillard went bonkers in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points, including 14 in a row at one point. He finished with 39 to keep the Blazers in the No. 3 spot in the West.
Isaiah with the no-look
Isaiah Thomas may only be 5-foot-8, but he's still got some serious court vision. He made a no-look dish to Julius Randle for the dunk.
LeBron, Nance have huge games
The Cavs looked for a boost by adding Larry Nance Jr. to the starting lineup, and boy did it work. Nance put up a career-high 22 points and 15 rebounds, while LeBron added 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a big win over the struggling Pistons.
Mitchell gets tricky
So, how exactly are you supposed to guard this? Somehow Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell go it to fall.
Best save ever?
When you're trying to save the ball from going out of bounds, it's a bonus if you can actually get it to a teammate. It's pretty much unheard of to turn it into an alley-oop. Congratulations, Kyle Anderson.
Marcus Smart's just showing off
Can't say we've seen too many players get up off the floor like this -- more power to you, Marcus.
Winslow with the exclamation point
Justise Winslow capped off the Heat's win over the Suns with an emphatic dunk over Marquese Chriss.
Clarkson gets the ultimate shooter's bounce
Well, that's one way to make a 3-pointer.
Lance gets some of his own medicine?
Did Jason Terry blow in Lance Stephenson's ear? The only people who know for sure are Terry and Lance.
Nance: Dunk Machine
In his first start for the Cavs, Larry Nance Jr. was all over the place, throwing down five first-half dunks.
LeBron throws it down
LeBron James is a tough guy to stop when he wants to get to the rim. The Pistons found that out the hard way.
And-ones:
- Celtics guard Kyrie Irving sat out Monday's game against the Bulls with left knee soreness.
- Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will not play until Sunday at the earliest while he recovers from a left groin strain.
- Warriors guard Stephen Curry is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game, after tweaking his right ankle in Friday's win over the Hawks.
- The NBA is reportedly considering plans to get more involved with high school athletes.
