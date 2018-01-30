NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, news: Bucks cruise past Embiid-less 76ers

There were six NBA games on tap for Monday, with some of the league's best teams and top players in action. We have all the scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 29

No Embiid for Sixers as Bucks roll

Joel Embiid and the 76ers squaring off against the rising Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks could have been a great game. However, it's the second night of a back-to-back and Embiid was resting. As a result, the game everyone got was only a shell of what it could have been. The 76ers gave a good enough effort, but the full strength Bucks were just too much for Philly without Embiid.

Blake Griffin traded

Blake Griffin has stunningly been moved in a deal to the Pistons with multiple assets going to back to the Clippers. Could this save Detroit's season?

NBA trade deadline: Clippers reportedly agree to trade Blake Griffin to the Pistons https://t.co/ZjuI15UV0H pic.twitter.com/99nLnz1WCN — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) January 29, 2018

Khris Middleton swats the life out of the ball

Khris Middleton swatted this shot so hard that the slap was audibly heard on the broadcast.

Kent Bazemore chases Teague down twice

Kent Bazemore chased Jeff Teague all the way down to prevent him from getting a bucket.

Then he got him again later in the game. Leave him alone, Baze.

The chase-down block.



A thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/BFTWrYTyex — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 30, 2018

Kyrie Irving with the Euro step

Kyrie Irving went with the Euro step and watched the ball juuuuust hang there long enough to go in.

Lance gets fancy

Lance Stephenson did some dancing on his way to the rim before dishing it off.

Lance really just danced, saluted, and busted his ass while throwing one fancy pass. Put this on loop above the entrance at the basketball hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/VQYlKHVV1H — Agent of NBA Chaos (@World_Wide_Wob) January 30, 2018

Frank Kaminsky finds Dwight Howard

Frank Kaminsky found Dwight Howard on this big man-to-big man lob slam.

Nuggets go big-to-big

Nikola Jokic found Mason Plumlee for a big-to-big connection.

more of this pic.twitter.com/ihVeHM7zAM — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 30, 2018

And-Ones