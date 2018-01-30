NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, news: Bucks cruise past Embiid-less 76ers
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Monday
There were six NBA games on tap for Monday, with some of the league's best teams and top players in action. We have all the scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 29
- Indiana Pacers 105, Charlotte Hornets 96 (box score)
- Atlanta Hawks 105, Minnesota Timberwolves 100 (box score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 120, Phoenix Suns 109 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 107, Philadelphia 76ers 95 (box score)
- Miami Heat 95, Dallas Mavericks 88 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 111, Denver Nuggets 110 (box score)
No Embiid for Sixers as Bucks roll
Joel Embiid and the 76ers squaring off against the rising Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks could have been a great game. However, it's the second night of a back-to-back and Embiid was resting. As a result, the game everyone got was only a shell of what it could have been. The 76ers gave a good enough effort, but the full strength Bucks were just too much for Philly without Embiid.
Blake Griffin traded
Blake Griffin has stunningly been moved in a deal to the Pistons with multiple assets going to back to the Clippers. Could this save Detroit's season?
Khris Middleton swats the life out of the ball
Khris Middleton swatted this shot so hard that the slap was audibly heard on the broadcast.
Kent Bazemore chases Teague down twice
Kent Bazemore chased Jeff Teague all the way down to prevent him from getting a bucket.
Then he got him again later in the game. Leave him alone, Baze.
Kyrie Irving with the Euro step
Kyrie Irving went with the Euro step and watched the ball juuuuust hang there long enough to go in.
Lance gets fancy
Lance Stephenson did some dancing on his way to the rim before dishing it off.
Frank Kaminsky finds Dwight Howard
Frank Kaminsky found Dwight Howard on this big man-to-big man lob slam.
Nuggets go big-to-big
Nikola Jokic found Mason Plumlee for a big-to-big connection.
And-Ones
- Evan Turner is back with the Trail Blazers after being out for personal reasons,
- John Wall is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
- Trevor Ariza will be out Tuesday and could be out longer due to a hamstring injury.
- Nikola Mirotic sat out practice for the Bulls with a leg injury.
- Magic forward Aaron Gordon is questionable for Tuesday's game with a hip injury.
