NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, news: Rockets aiming for 10 in a row
Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from around the Association
It's a late start on this NBA Monday with no games starting until 8 p.m. ET.
Let's get into the light slate of games.
NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 11
All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Rockets go for 10 wins in a row
The Rockets have a chance to extend their winning streak to 10 games. Not only have they won 10 straight, but they've won 15 of their past 16 and are unbeaten since the return of Chris Paul. Nobody in Houston has called it a Harden MVP revenge tour, but it sure feels like one with the way he's playing right now.
And-ones:
- Charlotte's Cody Zeller will be out six weeks following knee surgery.
- Anthony Davis will rest while nursing a left adductor injury.
- Marcus Morris will reportedly remain out while he continues to recover from his knee injury.
