NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, news: Rockets win 10 in a row behind James Harden

It's a late start on this NBA Monday with no games starting until 8 p.m. ET.

Let's get into the light slate of games.

NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 11

All times Eastern

Rockets win 10 in a row

The Rockets extended their winning streak to 10 games. They were down 13 to the Pelicans before a total takeover by James Harden. He had 26 points and 17 assists with some huge 3-pointers late to close out New Orleans. In the third quarter, when New Orleans built its lead, Chris Paul brought Houston back into it. An all-around great performance on Houston's part.

Rockets and Pelicans combine for 154 points in a half

The Rockets and Pelicans had a scoring bonanza early on. Houston led 78-76 at halftime -- a combined 154 points.

#Pelicans drop a season-high 76 points in the first half but trail by 2 at the break. #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/izzKteZb6F — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 12, 2017

E'Twaun Moore scores career-high 36 points

The Pelicans are without Anthony Davis, so E'Twaun Moore is picking up the slack with his scoring. He had a career-high 36 points.

Celtics have stunning blowout loss

Nobody is perfect, especially when they're missing arguably their best player, but the Celtics having a blowout loss to the Bulls was the shocker of the night.

The C’s fall in Chicago to close out the road trip 108-85. pic.twitter.com/eZN3J7CUJV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 12, 2017

Clint Capela scores career high 28 points

Clint Capela had a career-high 28 points. All he had to do was roll to the basket and catch it for a dunk all night.

Russell Westbrook fights through traffic for the highlight dunk

Russell Westbrook wanted this dunk and he got it. Such power.

Carmelo Anthony passes Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list

Carmelo Anthony has spent much of his career getting buckets. Monday he passed Vince Carter on the all time scoring list. What's perhaps more amazing is that Carter is still playing.

Melo just passed Vince for 22nd on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Bucket-getters, from then to now. pic.twitter.com/x7EexgGTcI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 12, 2017

Rajon Rondo drops a triple-double

The Pelicans may have lost, but Rajon Rondo filled up the box score with a triple-double

🚨 Triple Double Alert 🚨



Rajon Rondo has 11 PTS, 12 AST, and 12 REB for the @PelicansNBA in Q4.#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/ooB8bL9Fu7 — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2017

Kemba shows his handles

Kemba Walker has some of the best handles in the NBA. He put them on display on this play.

