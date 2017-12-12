NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, news: Rockets win 10 in a row behind James Harden

Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from around the Association

It's a late start on this NBA Monday with no games starting until 8 p.m. ET. 

Let's get into the light slate of games.

NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 11

All times Eastern

Rockets win 10 in a row

The Rockets extended their winning streak to 10 games. They were down 13 to the Pelicans before a total takeover by James Harden. He had 26 points and 17 assists with some huge 3-pointers late to close out New Orleans. In the third quarter, when New Orleans built its lead, Chris Paul brought Houston back into it. An all-around great performance on Houston's part.

Rockets and Pelicans combine for 154 points in a half

The Rockets and Pelicans had a scoring bonanza early on. Houston led 78-76 at halftime -- a combined 154 points. 

E'Twaun Moore scores career-high 36 points

The Pelicans are without Anthony Davis, so E'Twaun Moore is picking up the slack with his scoring. He had a career-high 36 points.

Celtics have stunning blowout loss

Nobody is perfect, especially when they're missing arguably their best player, but the Celtics having a blowout loss to the Bulls was the shocker of the night.

Clint Capela scores career high 28 points

Clint Capela had a career-high 28 points. All he had to do was roll to the basket and catch it for a dunk all night.

Russell Westbrook fights through traffic for the highlight dunk

Russell Westbrook wanted this dunk and he got it. Such power.

Carmelo Anthony passes Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list

Carmelo Anthony has spent much of his career getting buckets. Monday he passed Vince Carter on the all time scoring list. What's perhaps more amazing is that Carter is still playing.

Rajon Rondo drops a triple-double

The Pelicans may have lost, but Rajon Rondo filled up the box score with a triple-double

Kemba shows his handles

Kemba Walker has some of the best handles in the NBA. He put them on display on this play.

And-ones:

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop