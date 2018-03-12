NBA games Monday, scores, highlights: Trail Blazers go for 10th consecutive win
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Monday in the NBA
Still recovering from that wild NBA weekend? Us too and so is the NBA. Only four games tonight, but plenty of chances for drama and excitement.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Monday, March 12
All times Eastern
- Houston Rockets 109, San Antonio Spurs 93 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 121, Memphis Grizzlies 103 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 106, Sacramento Kings 101 (box score)
- Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Blazers aim to extend winning streak
Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are smoking right now. They've won nine in a row and pushed themselves to third in the Western Conference. With everybody behind them stuck in a tight race it's Portland that has emerged as the front-runner in the non Houston or Golden State category. Let's see if the Blazers can push that winning streak even further.
Harden gets another
James Harden got another defender to hit the ground with this dribble moves. Nobody's ankles are safe when Harden is playing.
Jennings is back in the NBA
Brandon Jennings is back in the NBA with the Bucks again. So far he's playing well in his return.
Green hammers home dunk
JaMychal Green rose up for a power alley-oop dunk. He got some great extension before throwing this one down.
Adams makes ridiculous pass
Steven Adams saved a ball going out of bounds and made a pretty sick pass in the process.
And-ones:
- Kyrie Irving is day-to-day with knee soreness, but the Celtics are confident it isn't too serious.
- Daniel Theis is reportedly out for the season with a meniscus tear.
- Marcus Smart is reportedly out indefinitely because of a tear in his thumb.
- Raul Neto has a fractured left wrist and will be out at least two weeks.
- Kent Bazemore is reportedly out for the season with a bruised right knee.
- Travis Wear will reportedly sign a second 10-day contract with the Lakers.
- The Hawks will guarantee the contract for Antonius Cleveland for the rest of the season.
