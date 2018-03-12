NBA games Monday, scores, highlights: Trail Blazers go for 10th consecutive win

Still recovering from that wild NBA weekend? Us too and so is the NBA. Only four games tonight, but plenty of chances for drama and excitement.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Monday, March 12

All times Eastern

Blazers aim to extend winning streak

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are smoking right now. They've won nine in a row and pushed themselves to third in the Western Conference. With everybody behind them stuck in a tight race it's Portland that has emerged as the front-runner in the non Houston or Golden State category. Let's see if the Blazers can push that winning streak even further.

Harden gets another

James Harden got another defender to hit the ground with this dribble moves. Nobody's ankles are safe when Harden is playing.

Jennings is back in the NBA

Brandon Jennings is back in the NBA with the Bucks again. So far he's playing well in his return.

Green hammers home dunk

JaMychal Green rose up for a power alley-oop dunk. He got some great extension before throwing this one down.

Adams makes ridiculous pass

Steven Adams saved a ball going out of bounds and made a pretty sick pass in the process.

And-ones: