NBA games Monday, scores, highlights: Trail Blazers go for 10th straight win

Still recovering from that wild NBA weekend? Us too and so is the NBA. Only four games tonight, but plenty of chances for drama and excitement.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Monday, March 12

All times Eastern

Blazers aim to extend winning streak

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are smoking right now. They've won nine in a row and pushed themselves to third in the Western Conference. With everybody behind them stuck in a tight race it's Portland that has emerged as the front runner in the non Houston or Golden State category. Let's see if they can push that winning streak even further.

And-ones: