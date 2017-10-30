NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics meet Spurs in early test
Check back throughout the night for highlights from Monday's action
Some of the best teams in the NBA are in action Monday, including the Warriors, Spurs, Rockets and Celtics ... not to mention the 4-1 Los Angeles Clippers.
It should be a packed night of stories and highlights, so be sure to continue to check back for the latest updates as the night goes on.
NBA Scores for Monday, Oct. 30
All times Eastern
Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
Celtics, Spurs to meet for first time
The Boston Celtics hope to reclaim the top seed in the Eastern Conference this season, and there's no better test than the Spurs. San Antonio has struggled lately, but you know they're always going to make the game tough.
Keep checking back for scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
