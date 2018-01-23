NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Cousins' historic triple-double lifts Pels over Bulls

Happy Monday! To celebrate, the NBA has nine games on tap, with some of the league's biggest starts in action. Stay right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 22

All times Eastern

Boogie leads Pels with historic triple-double

On Monday night, DeMarcus Cousins pulled off an extremely rare achievement. The Pelicans' big man finished with 44 points, 24 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 132-128 double-overtime victory over the Bulls. Cousins is just the fifth player in NBA history to have a 40-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor and Oscar Robertson are the others.

DeMarcus Cousins tallied 44 PTS, 24 REBS & 10 ASTS in the @PelicansNBA win tonight.



The last player in @NBAHistory to put up at least 40 PTS/20 REBS/10 ASTS in a game was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on 2/26/1972 (44 PTS, 20 REBS, 11 ASTS). pic.twitter.com/cLM9FG2QYR — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 23, 2018

Rockets win third straight, sixth in last seven games



Fresh off a statement win over the Warriors, the Rockets kept the good times rolling Monday night with a hard-fought win over the red-hot Heat. James Harden finished with 28 points in his third game back from his hamstring injury, while Chris Paul finished with 16 points, six rebound, and six assists. CP3 also hit a clutch jumper to seal the win for Houston.

The clutch jumper from Chris Paul to help lead the @HoustonRockets to the win!#Rockets pic.twitter.com/DPDU7YIuIa — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2018

Howard has season-high six blocks in Hornets' win

Dwight Howard put together a fantastic night on Monday, finishing with 14 points, 16 rebounds, and a season-high six blocks. His big night helped the Hornets to a 112-107 victory over the Kings.

Dwight Howard is having a block party in #BuzzCity!



He has a season high 6 BLK! pic.twitter.com/gKi7v9Y62O — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2018

Smith Jr. turns on the spin cycle

Dennis Smith Jr. has already thrown down his fair share of incredible slams through the first half of his rookie season. Against the Wizards on Monday night, he added another to his resume, going with the acrobatic 360 slam.

Young Bulls slamming and jamming

Zach LaVine is back, and that means Zach LaVine dunks are back. Early on Monday night, he showed off his ability with a powerful right-hand slam.

A few minutes later, his young teammate Lauri Markkanen showed off his own dunking ability, soaring through the air to crush one home.

Saric gets crafty

The Sixers big man put his passing skills on display against the Grizzlies, flipping a nifty no-look pass to a cutting Justin Anderson, who finished at the rim.

And-ones: