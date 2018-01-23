NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Cousins' historic triple-double lifts Pels over Bulls
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Monday
Happy Monday! To celebrate, the NBA has nine games on tap, with some of the league's biggest starts in action. Stay right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 22
All times Eastern
- Hornets 112, Kings 107 (Box Score)
- Hawks 104, Jazz 90 (Box Score)
- Grizzlies 105, Sixers 101 (Box Score)
- Bucks 109, Suns 105 (Box Score)
- Pelicans 132, Bulls 128 (Box Score) -- 2OT
- Rockets 99, Heat 90 (Box Score)
- Mavericks 98, Wizards 75 (Box Score)
- Nuggets 104, Trail Blazers 101 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
Boogie leads Pels with historic triple-double
On Monday night, DeMarcus Cousins pulled off an extremely rare achievement. The Pelicans' big man finished with 44 points, 24 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 132-128 double-overtime victory over the Bulls. Cousins is just the fifth player in NBA history to have a 40-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor and Oscar Robertson are the others.
Rockets win third straight, sixth in last seven games
Fresh off a statement win over the Warriors, the Rockets kept the good times rolling Monday night with a hard-fought win over the red-hot Heat. James Harden finished with 28 points in his third game back from his hamstring injury, while Chris Paul finished with 16 points, six rebound, and six assists. CP3 also hit a clutch jumper to seal the win for Houston.
Howard has season-high six blocks in Hornets' win
Dwight Howard put together a fantastic night on Monday, finishing with 14 points, 16 rebounds, and a season-high six blocks. His big night helped the Hornets to a 112-107 victory over the Kings.
Smith Jr. turns on the spin cycle
Dennis Smith Jr. has already thrown down his fair share of incredible slams through the first half of his rookie season. Against the Wizards on Monday night, he added another to his resume, going with the acrobatic 360 slam.
Young Bulls slamming and jamming
Zach LaVine is back, and that means Zach LaVine dunks are back. Early on Monday night, he showed off his ability with a powerful right-hand slam.
A few minutes later, his young teammate Lauri Markkanen showed off his own dunking ability, soaring through the air to crush one home.
Saric gets crafty
The Sixers big man put his passing skills on display against the Grizzlies, flipping a nifty no-look pass to a cutting Justin Anderson, who finished at the rim.
And-ones:
- The Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Jason Kidd on Monday afternoon.
- Kawhi Leonard's camp denied a report that his quad injury was causing discord between the star and the Spurs.
- Trevor Ariza will return to action Monday following the conclusion of his suspension for his involvement in the Rockets-Clippers fracas.
- Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford will both be out for the Timberwolves' matchup with the Clippers.
- The Trail Blazers are reportedly interested in trading for DeAndre Jordan.
