NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Curry injury sours Warriors' win

It was a busy Monday night in the NBA, with 11 games filling the schedule. We've got all of the scores, highlights and updates from a big night.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 4

Kyrie scores 32, leads Celtics to win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, but it wasn't enough to beat the Celtics. Kyrie Irving led Boston with 32, and Al Horford added 20 in the win. The Celtics improve to 21-4, the best record in the NBA.

Curry leaves game with scary injury

Stephen Curry limped off the court late in the Warriors' win over the Pelicans with an apparent right ankle injury. It's the same ankle that Curry had surgery on in 2011. Reports after the game indicate that X-rays on the ankle were negative, and an MRI is scheduled for Tuesday.

Curry leaves the game :( pic.twitter.com/jBvMfxxtMq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2017

Lance Stephenson does ... something

We're not quite sure how to describe this move by Pacers guard Lance Stephenson. But hey, it worked.

Gordon goes way, way up

You really can't throw a lob too high for Aaron Gordon. Not possible.

Greek Freak on the fast break

When Giannis Antetokounmpo is by himself on the fast break, just sit back and enjoy.

The Process takes Len to school

A guy this big shouldn't be able to make moves like this. Hakeem Olajuwon is somewhere applauding Joel Embiid.

Superman goes coast-to-coast

Dwight Howard isn't known for his dribbling skills, but he showed everyone a different side of himself with this steal and coast-to-coast and-one.

Quick hits

Warriors guard Shaun Livingston was suspended for one game



The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly begun to enforce a rule that prevents media from talking with LaVar Ball