NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Curry out; LeBron battles Knicks

It's another NBA Monday and the slate is rather interesting. No high-key games, but some intriguing possibilities like the Nuggets in Portland and LeBron James in New York playing the Knicks.

The most interesting matchup of the night probably is the Grizzlies taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, and the Bucks. Bledsoe is fitting in well with his new team and it will be interesting to see if that holds against a quality Memphis team.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 13

LeBron James in Madison Square Garden

The Knicks are a solid team early on this season. Kristaps Porzingis is playing out of his mind, and that has made New York competitive. However, LeBron James is in town, and everybody knows about great players putting on big performances in Madison Square Garden. Will James and the Cavs deliver a classic or is it Porzingis time to make a statement?

Rajon Rondo expected to make debut

Rajon Rondo is likely to make his debut for the Pelicans after he was cleared. How will he fit in with New Orleans?

Quick story: #Pelicans announce G Rajon Rondo is available to play tonight. Would be his debut for New Orleans. https://t.co/Rd78yDnrQt — Christian Boutwell (@_CBoutwell) November 14, 2017

LeBron and the Knicks get into it

When LeBron James complimented Dennis Smith Jr he took what the Knicks perceived as a shot at Frank Ntilikina. New York is making their feelings on that known.

Stephen Curry misses Magic-Warriors

The Warriors are playing against the Magic without Steph Curry. They still have multiple stars, but it's rare to see Curry miss a game.

.@warriors will be WITHOUT G Stephen Curry (right thigh contusion) tonight vs. @OrlandoMagic. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) November 14, 2017

Knicks rip off 15-0 run

The Knicks and LeBron got into it. Then the Knicks were the one to respond.