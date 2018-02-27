NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Curry, Warriors beat Knicks at MSG
Get all the latest scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
There are 10 games on tap for this fine NBA Monday. We've got all the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the night's action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 26
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers 123, Atlanta Hawks 94 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 125, New York Knicks 111 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 123, Detroit Pistons 94 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 109, Memphis Grizzlies 98 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 104, Chicago Bulls 87 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 112, Orlando Magic 105 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
Warriors too much for Knicks at MSG
All five Warriors starters scored in double figures, and Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all had 20-plus as the Warriors pulled away from the Knicks in the second half.
Poeltl dunks on Drummond
Andre Drummond is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, but Jakob Poeltl clearly wasn't afraid.
Lonzo looking good
In just his second game since returning from a left knee injury, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was perfect from the field in a blowout win over the Hawks.
Isaiah with the pass to ... nobody?
Not sure what Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas was thinking here, but it didn't end up working out ... unless he was trying to pass the ball to the other team?
Throw it down, Jarrett Allen!
This was a bad case of rookie-on-rookie crime -- Jarrett Allen posterizing Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.
And-ones:
- Less than a week after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he'd be "surprised" if forward Kawhi Leonard returned this season, there are now reports that Leonard is back working out with the team, and could return from his quad injury as early as March.
- Spurs guard Patty Mills responded to racist taunts he heard during the team's win in Cleveland on Sunday.
- Celtics big man Aron Baynes returned to the starting lineup on Monday after missing the team's previous game with an elbow injury.
- The Hawks reached a buyout with forward Ersan Ilyasova, who is expected to sign with the 76ers on Wednesday.
-
Kyrie unveils 'Toy Story' sneakers
The Celtics point guard pays tribute to one of his favorite animated movies with the creative...
-
Latest news, updates on Mavs scandal
An ongoing investigation continues to reveal details about the Mavericks' workplace
-
Leonard could return to Spurs in March
There had been speculation that Leonard was going to miss the rest of the season
-
Report: Pachulia won't be punished
There was much debate about whether Pachulia intentionally fell on Westbrook's leg
-
Shooting victim buried in Wade jersey
Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Joaquin Oliver was buried in Wade's Miami Heat jersey
-
DeRozan opens up about depression
DeRozan opened up about his bouts with depression after a cryptic tweet over All-Star Week...