NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Curry, Warriors face Knicks at MSG
Get all the latest scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
There are 10 games on tap for this fine NBA Monday. We've got all the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the night's action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 26
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
- Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
Warriors head to MSG
Talk about two franchises in completely different modes. The Warriors are cranking up the intensity in an effort to build for another championship run, while the Knicks are trying to get a lot of guys playing time and see what they have for the future. All signs point to a blowout, but you never know when the lights are shining bright in Madison Square Garden. At the very least, Tracy Morgan is excited about it.
And-ones:
- Less than a week after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he'd be "surprised" if forward Kawhi Leonard returned this season, there are now reports that Leonard is back working out with the team, and could return from his quad injury as early as March.
- Spurs guard Patty Mills responded to racist taunts he heard during the team's win in Cleveland on Sunday.
- Celtics big man Aron Baynes will return to the starting lineup on Monday after missing the team's previous game with an elbow injury.
- The Hawks reached a buyout with forward Ersan Ilyasova, who is expected to sign with the 76ers on Wednesday.
