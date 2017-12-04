NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Curry, Warriors face Pelicans

It's a busy Monday night in the NBA, as 11 games fill up the schedule. Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 4

All times Eastern

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.



Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.



Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.



Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m., NBATV



Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.



Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.



Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.



Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.



Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m.



Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.



Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.



Warriors go for fourth straight win

The Warriors are nearing the end of a five-game road trip, but so far it hasn't seemed to bother them. On Monday they'll look to improve to 4-0 on the trip when they face the New Orleans Pelicans, who will be without superstar forward Anthony Davis.

Injury Update: Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with a left adductor strain. An MRI and further examination revealed no structural damage. Davis will miss tonight’s game against the Warriors and is listed as day-to-day going forward #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/IpXfU7wu9g — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 4, 2017

Quick hits