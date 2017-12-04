NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Curry, Warriors face Pelicans
Keep checking back throughout the night for Monday's latest NBA updates
It's a busy Monday night in the NBA, as 11 games fill up the schedule. Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 4
All times Eastern
- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
- Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Warriors go for fourth straight win
The Warriors are nearing the end of a five-game road trip, but so far it hasn't seemed to bother them. On Monday they'll look to improve to 4-0 on the trip when they face the New Orleans Pelicans, who will be without superstar forward Anthony Davis.
Quick hits
- Warriors guard Shaun Livingston was suspended for one game by the NBA for making contact with official Courtney Kirkland in an argument during Sunday's win over the Heat. Kirkland was also removed from the official rotation for one week as punishment for his role in the incident.
- The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly begun to enforce a rule that prevents media from talking with LaVar Ball after games.
- Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Andre Iguodala are available to play on Monday. Center Zaza Pachulia is out with shoulder soreness.
- The Bulls announced that forward Nikola Mirotic will resume practice on Tuesday and may travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. Mirotic has been sidelined for the entire regular season after suffering facial fractures in an altercation with teammate Bobby Portis.
- Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.'s leg injury is still being evaluated, and there is no timetable for his return as of yet.
- After a self-imposed exile, Cavs guard Derrick Rose will reportedly return to the team on Tuesday to resume rehab on his injured ankle.
- According to Sam Amick of USA Today, Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari could return from a left glute injury on Wednesday, while guard Milos Teodosic is eyeing a mid-December return.
- Amid trade rumors, DeAndre Jordan has reportedly hired an agent for the first time in two years.
