NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Davis drops 53 in Pelicans win
Get all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
There were 10 games on tap for this fine NBA Monday. We've got all the scores, highlights and updates from all the night's action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 26
- Los Angeles Lakers 123, Atlanta Hawks 94 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 125, New York Knicks 111 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 123, Detroit Pistons 94 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 109, Memphis Grizzlies 98 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 104, Chicago Bulls 87 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 112, Orlando Magic 105 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 125, Phoenix Suns 116 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 109, Indiana Pacers 103 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 96, Utah Jazz 85 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 118, Sacramento Kings 100 (Box Score)
Anthony Davis' insanity continues
Man, just when you think Anthony Davis can't get any better, he goes and does something like this. He put up an absurd 53 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks as the Pelicans beat the Suns on Monday for their sixth straight win.
Warriors too much for Knicks at MSG
All five Warriors starters scored in double figures, and Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all had 20-plus as the Warriors pulled away from the Knicks in the second half.
Poeltl dunks on Drummond
Andre Drummond is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, but Jakob Poeltl clearly wasn't afraid.
Lonzo looking good
In just his second game since returning from a left knee injury, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was perfect from the field in a blowout win over the Hawks.
Isaiah with the pass to ... nobody?
Not sure what Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas was thinking here, but it didn't end up working out ... unless he was trying to pass the ball to the other team?
Throw it down, Jarrett Allen!
This was a bad case of rookie-on-rookie crime -- Jarrett Allen posterizing Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.
And-ones:
- Less than a week after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he'd be "surprised" if forward Kawhi Leonard returned this season, there are now reports that Leonard is back working out with the team, and could return from his quad injury as early as March.
- Spurs guard Patty Mills responded to racist taunts he heard during the team's win in Cleveland on Sunday.
- Celtics big man Aron Baynes returned to the starting lineup on Monday after missing the team's previous game with an elbow injury.
- The Hawks reached a buyout with forward Ersan Ilyasova, who is expected to sign with the 76ers on Wednesday.
