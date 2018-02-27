NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Davis drops 53 in Pelicans win

There were 10 games on tap for this fine NBA Monday. We've got all the scores, highlights and updates from all the night's action.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 26

Anthony Davis' insanity continues

Man, just when you think Anthony Davis can't get any better, he goes and does something like this. He put up an absurd 53 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks as the Pelicans beat the Suns on Monday for their sixth straight win.

Warriors too much for Knicks at MSG



All five Warriors starters scored in double figures, and Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all had 20-plus as the Warriors pulled away from the Knicks in the second half.

Steph with the 4-point play! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MSTMy9Mj2y — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 27, 2018

Poeltl dunks on Drummond

Andre Drummond is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, but Jakob Poeltl clearly wasn't afraid.

Lonzo looking good

In just his second game since returning from a left knee injury, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was perfect from the field in a blowout win over the Hawks.

Lonzo Ball is done for the night after playing 24 minutes. He hit all 4 of his FGA’s towards 13 points (3 3’s, 2 FT’s) plus 7 boards, 5 assists and a steal and was +18. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 27, 2018

Isaiah with the pass to ... nobody?

Not sure what Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas was thinking here, but it didn't end up working out ... unless he was trying to pass the ball to the other team?

Isaiah Thomas literally throwing money away... pic.twitter.com/cMVg2najQk — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) February 27, 2018

Throw it down, Jarrett Allen!

This was a bad case of rookie-on-rookie crime -- Jarrett Allen posterizing Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.

And-ones:

