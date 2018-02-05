NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin, Pistons face Lillard, Blazers

We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Monday's NBA games

There are seven games on the NBA slate for the Monday after the Super Bowl, with some of the league's biggest stars taking center stage. We've got all the latest scores, updates and highlights from all the NBA action.

NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 5

All times Eastern

Forgot about Dre

Blake Griffin noticed that Andre Drummond had gotten ahead of the Blazers defense, and a split-second was all that he needed to make a perfect pass.

Blake, Pistons look for four in a row

The Detroit Pistons are undefeated since Blake Griffin has been in uniform. Granted they've only played two games, but they'll look to keep the momentum going against a tough Trail Blazers team on Monday night. It looks like Griffin and Andre Drummond are meshing well, as Drummond was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

And-ones:

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories