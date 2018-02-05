NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin, Pistons face Lillard, Blazers

There are seven games on the NBA slate for the Monday after the Super Bowl, with some of the league's biggest stars taking center stage. We've got all the latest scores, updates and highlights from all the NBA action.

NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 5

All times Eastern

Forgot about Dre

Blake Griffin noticed that Andre Drummond had gotten ahead of the Blazers defense, and a split-second was all that he needed to make a perfect pass.

Just your casual halfcourt alley-oop from Blake to Dre. #PistonsNow pic.twitter.com/BBoJCJt7kZ — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 6, 2018

Blake, Pistons look for four in a row

The Detroit Pistons are undefeated since Blake Griffin has been in uniform. Granted they've only played two games, but they'll look to keep the momentum going against a tough Trail Blazers team on Monday night. It looks like Griffin and Andre Drummond are meshing well, as Drummond was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Two 20-20 games this week 💪#AndreDrummond is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/bINnndE2cB — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 5, 2018

And-ones: