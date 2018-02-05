NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin, Pistons face Lillard, Blazers
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Monday's NBA games
There are seven games on the NBA slate for the Monday after the Super Bowl, with some of the league's biggest stars taking center stage. We've got all the latest scores, updates and highlights from all the NBA action.
NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 5
All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
- Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
Forgot about Dre
Blake Griffin noticed that Andre Drummond had gotten ahead of the Blazers defense, and a split-second was all that he needed to make a perfect pass.
Blake, Pistons look for four in a row
The Detroit Pistons are undefeated since Blake Griffin has been in uniform. Granted they've only played two games, but they'll look to keep the momentum going against a tough Trail Blazers team on Monday night. It looks like Griffin and Andre Drummond are meshing well, as Drummond was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
And-ones:
- Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will sit out Monday's game against the Wizards due to an illness.
- Indiana point guard Darren Collison will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, and will be out two-to-three weeks.
- The Nuggets are reportedly interested in acquiring Celtics guard Marcus Smart before the trade deadline.
- Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has replaced injured Magic forward Aaron Gordon in the slam dunk contest over All-Star Weekend.
- The trade market for Jazz guard Rodney Hood is reportedly heating up in advance of Thursday's deadline.
