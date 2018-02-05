NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin, Pistons win again

There are seven games on the NBA slate for the Monday after the Super Bowl, with some of the league's biggest stars taking center stage. We've got all the latest scores, updates and highlights from all the NBA action.

NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 5

All times Eastern

Pistons win again with Griffin

The Detroit Pistons are undefeated since Blake Griffin has been in uniform. Granted they've only played three games, but they looked great again on Monday night as Griffin and Andre Drummond dominated the Portland Trail Blazers. Griffin had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Drummond put up 17 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

Does @blakegriffin23 believe he and @AndreDrummond have the potential to become the best frontcourt in the league? #FastBreak pic.twitter.com/C7987s7zNe — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 6, 2018

Bam throws it down

They don't call him Bam for nothing. Adebayo threw it down with serious authority against the Magic.

Forgot about Dre

Blake Griffin noticed that Andre Drummond had gotten ahead of the Blazers defense, and a split-second was all that he needed to make a perfect pass.

Just your casual halfcourt alley-oop from Blake to Dre. #PistonsNow pic.twitter.com/BBoJCJt7kZ — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 6, 2018

Rondo gets fancy

You don't usually see a behind-the-back pass from the middle of the key to the 3-point line, but Rajon Rondo's not used to doing things the easy way.

Rajon Rondo throws a precise behind the back bounce pass to set up E'Twaun Moore in the corner! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/c4B35RYVhB — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2018

And-ones: