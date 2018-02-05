NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin, Pistons win again
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Monday's NBA games
There are seven games on the NBA slate for the Monday after the Super Bowl, with some of the league's biggest stars taking center stage. We've got all the latest scores, updates and highlights from all the NBA action.
NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 5
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons 111, Indiana Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 111, Indiana Pacers 102 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 111, Miami Heat 109 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 133, New Orleans Pelicans 109 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
Pistons win again with Griffin
The Detroit Pistons are undefeated since Blake Griffin has been in uniform. Granted they've only played three games, but they looked great again on Monday night as Griffin and Andre Drummond dominated the Portland Trail Blazers. Griffin had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Drummond put up 17 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.
Bam throws it down
They don't call him Bam for nothing. Adebayo threw it down with serious authority against the Magic.
Forgot about Dre
Blake Griffin noticed that Andre Drummond had gotten ahead of the Blazers defense, and a split-second was all that he needed to make a perfect pass.
Rondo gets fancy
You don't usually see a behind-the-back pass from the middle of the key to the 3-point line, but Rajon Rondo's not used to doing things the easy way.
And-ones:
- Pacers guard Victor Oladipo sat out Monday's game against the Wizards due to an illness.
- Indiana point guard Darren Collison will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, and will be out 2-3 weeks.
- The Nuggets are reportedly interested in acquiring Celtics guard Marcus Smart before the trade deadline.
- Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has replaced injured Magic forward Aaron Gordon in the slam dunk contest during All-Star Weekend.
- The trade market for Jazz guard Rodney Hood is reportedly heating up in advance of the Thursday deadline.
