NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Harden, Rockets face Whiteside, Heat
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Monday
Happy Monday! To celebrate, the NBA has nine games on tap, with some of the league's biggest starts in action. Stay right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 22
All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
- Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
Rockets to square off with red-hot Heat
Fresh off a statement win over the Warriors, the Rockets will take on the team tied with Golden State for the best record this month -- the Miami Heat. Once again, the Heat have turned things around in January, and are now breathing down the Cavaliers' necks for third place in the East. Taking on a Rockets team that is once again at full strength will be a good test for the Heat to see just where they're at among the top teams.
And-ones:
- The Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Jason Kidd on Monday afternoon.
- Kawhi Leonard's camp denied a report that his quad injury was causing discord between the star and the Spurs.
- Trevor Ariza will return to action Monday following the conclusion of his suspension for his involvement in the Rockets-Clippers fracas.
- Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford will both be out for the Timberwolves' matchup with the Clippers.
- The Trail Blazers are reportedly interested in trading for DeAndre Jordan.
-
Leonard's camp denies report of discord
Leonard was recently shut down again to rehab the nagging quad injury
-
K.D. responds to Capela: His job is easy
Durant, who joined the Warriors, says that Capela, the league's most efficient player, has...
-
Kidd fired on Bucks' Twitter birthday
Jason Kidd's firing gets the celebratory balloon treatment on Milwaukee's Twitter page
-
Struggling Bucks fire coach Jason Kidd
Milwaukee has parted ways with its coach in the middle of his fourth season
-
Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds, picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the Clippers and locked in a play for Monday's...
-
Heat vs. Rockets NBA odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Heat-Rockets game 10,000 times
Add a Comment