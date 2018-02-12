NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Jazz go for 10 straight wins
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
There are six NBA games on tap for this wonderful Monday, with plenty of All-Stars taking the court. We'll be here all night with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
NBA games for Monday, Feb. 12
All times Eastern
- New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Jazz have tough matchup with Spurs
Utah has been throttling everybody it plays lately. The Jazz have won nine in a row and now they have to take on the always-dangerous Spurs on their quest for 10 straight. With how incredible Donovan Mitchell has been lately there is a real chance that the Jazz can make a playoff run. The basketball they've played has just been that great.
And-Ones
- Kris Dunn (concussion) is out Monday and could potentially miss the Rising Stars Game.
- Aaron Gordon (hip) and Nikola Vucevic (broken hand) will continue to sit out Monday, against the Bulls.
- The Wizards are reportedly interested in signing Ty Lawson
- Ricky Rubio will sit out Monday with a hip injury.
- Devin Booker is out Monday with a hip injury.
- Russell Westbrook (ankle) is back to practicing, but with limited contact
- Lonzo Ball (knee) practiced Monday, but there is still no timetable on his return.
- LaMarcus Aldridge (knee soreness) will not play again until after the All-Star break.
- Draymond Green will miss Monday's game with a sprained finger.
