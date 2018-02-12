NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Jazz go for 10 straight wins

There are six NBA games on tap for this wonderful Monday, with plenty of All-Stars taking the court. We'll be here all night with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

NBA games for Monday, Feb. 12

All times Eastern

Jazz have tough matchup with Spurs

Utah has been throttling everybody it plays lately. The Jazz have won nine in a row and now they have to take on the always-dangerous Spurs on their quest for 10 straight. With how incredible Donovan Mitchell has been lately there is a real chance that the Jazz can make a playoff run. The basketball they've played has just been that great.

And-Ones