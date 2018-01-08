NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves crush Cavs
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the night's games
It's an eight-game slate on this NBA Monday, with stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights, news and notes.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 8
All times Eastern
- Pacers 109, Bucks 96 (Box Score)
- Raptors 114, Nets 113 (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 127, Cavaliers 99 (Box Score)
- Rockets 116, Bulls 107 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Jimmy Butler leads Timberwolves to dominant win over Cavs
When the Timberwolves traded for Butler this summer, these were the performances they had in mind. Nearly recording a triple-double, Butler finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists as the Wolves cruised to a 28-point win over the visiting Cavs. And he did it all in just 27 minutes, which is an unusually short night for the Wolves' ironman.
DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Dinwiddie duel, Kyle Lowry leaves with scary injury
DeMar DeRozan came up clutch as the Raptors escaped with a wild win over the Nets. The Raptors' star went back and forth with Spencer Dinwiddie in a thrilling final few minutes of regulation and overtime. In the end, DeRozan's and-one with under 30 seconds to go proved the difference, as Dinwiddie's last-second effort was no good.
DeRozan finished with 35 points and six assists, while Dinwiddie submitted a career-high 31 points, along with five rebounds and eight assists.
Though they got the win, there will be some concern in the Raptors locker room, as Kyle Lowry suffered a scary fall during the hectic overtime. He landed right on his back, and had to be carried off the floor by his teammates.
Lance gonna Lance
Lance Stephenson was doing a lot of very Lance Stephenson things on Monday night during the Pacers' win over the Bucks. First, he got a steal and tossed a behind-the-back pass to T.J. Leaf in transition.
A bit later, he then whipped a rocket of a pass inside, and upon doing so crumpled to the ground dramatically for seemingly no reason whatsoever.
LeBron rejects Tyus Jones, Wolves guard gets him back
Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones made a valiant attempt to go straight at LeBron James on the fast break, but his effort -- as so many have been over the years -- was authoritatively sent into the crowd.
A short time later though, Jones was able to get to the rim before LeBron could get back, and punched home the fast-break jam. It wasn't exactly dunking on LeBron, but after what happened the previous time, it was a nice result for the young guard -- especially after LeBron called him Tyler while talking to the media.
Anthony Davis shines, but leaves with ankle injury
The Pelicans' star big man had an incredible night going, putting up 30 points and 10 rebounds in just 26 minutes. However, he had to leave the game early after spraining his ankle. Thankfully, the X-Rays were negative.
Gerald Green soars
Green has been a 3-point sensation for the Rockets since signing with them, but on this play he showed off what he's most known for: his dunking ability.
Allen holds his own personal dunk contest
Nets rookie big man Jarrett Allen was slamming and jamming against the Raptors.
Korver passes Pierce for fourth on all-time 3-point list
Early in the second quarter against the Timberwolves, Kyle Korver knocked down a 3-pointer off the dribble, and in doing so moved into fourth place on the all-time 3-point list ahead of the recently retired Paul Pierce.
And-ones:
- Neither Blake Griffin (concussion) nor Milos Teodosic (foot) will play against the Hawks.
- Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors due to a calf injury.
- The Spurs will be short-handed against the Kings. Kawhi Leonard (shoulder), Manu Ginobili (rest), Danny Green (groin), and Rudy Gay (heel) will all be out.
- Draymond Green has been fined $25K for comments over the weekend critical of game officials.
- The Big Baller Brand has received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau over negative reviews.
