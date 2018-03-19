NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Kevin Love back for Cavs vs. Bucks

A new week begins, and the NBA is getting it started with a full night of basketball. There's eight games on the docket for this Monday night, including a nationally televised doubleheader. And with eight potential playoff teams in action, and a few big tanking matchups, there figures to be plenty of action.

The night will get started with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks taking on LeBron James and the Cavaliers in what will be Kevin Love's return from injury. In the middle of the night we'll have a few big tanking contests, as the Bulls visit the Knicks, and the Grizzlies face the Nets. The Nuggets, currently 1 1/2 games out of the playoffs in the West, will be looking for a win against the Heat. And finally, in the second game of the nationally televised doubleheader, the depleted Warriors will take on a Spurs team looking to win their fourth straight game.

NBA scores for Monday, March 19

All times Eastern

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Detroit Pistons at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)



Giannis vs. LeBron

Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead his Milwaukee Bucks into Cleveland on Monday night to do battle with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in a game crucial to playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks enter the game in seventh place, but are just three games behind the third-place Cavs. A win for Milwaukee would put them right back in the conversation for home court in the first round. Besides the big playoff stakes, and the one-on-one matchup between Giannis and LeBron, this game will also see the return of Kevin Love from a broken hand.

