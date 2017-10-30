NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie brilliant as Celtics beat Spurs

Some of the best teams in the NBA are in action Monday, including the Warriors, Spurs, Rockets and Celtics ... not to mention the 4-1 Los Angeles Clippers.

It should be a packed night of stories and highlights, so be sure to continue to check back for the latest updates as the night goes on.

NBA Scores for Monday, Oct. 30

All times Eastern

New York Knicks 116, Denver Nuggets 110 (box score)

Minnesota Timberwolves 125, Miami Heat 122, OT (box score)

Boston Celtics 108, San Antonio Spurs 94 (box score)

Charlotte Hornets 104, Memphis Grizzlies 99 (box score)

Philadelphia 76ers 115, Houston Rockets 107 (box score)

Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (box score)

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV

Celtics hand Spurs another loss

The Boston Celtics hope to reclaim the top seed in the Eastern Conference this season, and there's no better test than the Spurs ... most of the time. San Antonio continued its recent slide, dropping its third straight game after a 4-0 start. Kyrie Irving was brilliant, scoring 24 points and dishing out six assists.

What a look 👀 pic.twitter.com/FqDyEub90O — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 31, 2017

Johnson skies for the block

Heat guard Tyler Johnson is 6-foot-4. Wolves forward Gorgui Dieng is 6-foot-11. Yeah, this isn't supposed to happen.

Wiggins destroys the rim

Andrew Wiggins had no regard for human life, driving down the lane and throwing down a vicious hammer over the Heat's Josh Richardson.

Porzingis makes it two in a row

Just a couple of days ago, the Knicks were winless. Now they've won two in a row thanks to a career-high 38 points from Kristaps Porzingis.

.@kporzee goes OFF for a career-high 38 points to lift the @nyknicks past the Nuggets, 116-110! 🦄🔥 pic.twitter.com/9hQtGZ2Uq2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 31, 2017

Keep checking back for scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.