NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Lance Stephenson does Lance Stephenson things
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the night's games
It's an eight-game slate on this NBA Monday, with stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights, news and notes.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 8
All times Eastern
- Pacers 109, Bucks 96 (Box Score) -- NBATV
- Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Lance gonna Lance
Lance Stephenson was doing a lot of very Lance Stephenson things on Monday night during the Pacers' win over the Bucks. First, he got a steal and tossed a behind-the-back pass to T.J. Leaf in transition.
A bit later, he then whipped a rocket of a pass inside, and upon doing so crumpled to the ground dramatically for seemingly no reason whatsoever.
Korver passes Pierce for fourth on all-time 3-point list
Early in the second quarter against the Timberwolves, Kyle Korver knocked down a 3-pointer off the dribble, and in doing so moved into fourth place on the all-time 3-point list ahead of the recently retired Paul Pierce.
And-ones:
- Neither Blake Griffin (concussion) nor Milos Teodosic (foot) will play against the Hawks.
- Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors due to a calf injury.
- The Spurs will be short-handed against the Kings. Kawhi Leonard (shoulder), Manu Ginobili (rest), Danny Green (groin), and Rudy Gay (heel) will all be out.
- Draymond Green has been fined $25K for comments over the weekend critical of game officials.
- The Big Baller Brand has received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau over negative reviews.
