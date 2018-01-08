NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Lance Stephenson does Lance Stephenson things

It's an eight-game slate on this NBA Monday, with stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights, news and notes.

NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 8

All times Eastern

Lance gonna Lance

Lance Stephenson was doing a lot of very Lance Stephenson things on Monday night during the Pacers' win over the Bucks. First, he got a steal and tossed a behind-the-back pass to T.J. Leaf in transition.

🗣Lance is doing Lance things!

And @leafsquad22 with the finish! pic.twitter.com/kHJeU4gkIQ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2018

A bit later, he then whipped a rocket of a pass inside, and upon doing so crumpled to the ground dramatically for seemingly no reason whatsoever.

Korver passes Pierce for fourth on all-time 3-point list

Early in the second quarter against the Timberwolves, Kyle Korver knocked down a 3-pointer off the dribble, and in doing so moved into fourth place on the all-time 3-point list ahead of the recently retired Paul Pierce.

With this three-pointer, Kyle Korver passes Paul Pierce for 4th all time in 3 pointers made!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/S0fun6W3Xq — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2018

And-ones: