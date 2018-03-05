NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs face Griffin, Pistons
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA action
There are seven games on the docket for this lovely NBA Monday, with plenty of games with playoff implications. We've got all the scores, highlights and updates from all the night's games.
Let's get going.
NBA scores for Monday, March 5
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron, Cavs look to get back on track
The Cavs had won five of six games, but they followed that up by losing three of their last four. They'll look to right the ship on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, who have been enduring some struggles of their own, losing eight of their last 10 games. Hey, somebody has to win, right? In an effort to jump-start things, the Cavs have added Larry Nance Jr. and Rodney Hood to the starting lineup.
And-ones:
- Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will sit out Monday's game against the Bulls with left knee soreness.
- Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will not play until Sunday at the earliest while he recovers from a left groin strain.
- Warriors guard Stephen Curry is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game, after tweaking his right ankle in Friday's win over the Hawks.
- The NBA is reportedly considering plans to get more involved with high school athletes.
