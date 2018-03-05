NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs face Griffin, Pistons

There are seven games on the docket for this lovely NBA Monday, with plenty of games with playoff implications. We've got all the scores, highlights and updates from all the night's games.

Let's get going.

NBA scores for Monday, March 5

All times Eastern

LeBron, Cavs look to get back on track

The Cavs had won five of six games, but they followed that up by losing three of their last four. They'll look to right the ship on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, who have been enduring some struggles of their own, losing eight of their last 10 games. Hey, somebody has to win, right? In an effort to jump-start things, the Cavs have added Larry Nance Jr. and Rodney Hood to the starting lineup.

Ty Lue says Rodney Hood joins LeBron and Larry Nance JR in front court starting trio tonight.. — Fred McLeod (@CavsFredMcLeod) March 5, 2018

And-ones: