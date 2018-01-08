NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs take on Wolves
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the night's games
It's an eight-game slate on this beautiful NBA Monday, with stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights, news and notes for the evening's games.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 8
All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
- Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron James, Kevin Love lead Cavs against Andrew Wiggins, Wolves
It's been a few years now since the trade that sent Kevin Love from Minnesota to Cleveland in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, but as long as those two are still on their current teams, the deal will be front and center every time they meet. The matchup certainly seems to mean something to Wiggins, who in his six career games against the Cavs is averaging just under 30 points per game.
And-ones:
- Neither Blake Griffin (concussion) nor Milos Teodosic (foot) will play against the Hawks.
- Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors on Monday night due to a calf injury.
- The Spurs will be shorthanded against the Kings. Kawhi Leonard (shoulder), Manu Ginobili (rest), Danny Green (groin), and Rudy Gay (heel) will all be out.
- Draymond Green has been fined $25K for comments over the weekend that criticized officials.
- The Big Baller Brand has received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau over negative reviews.
