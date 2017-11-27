NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win in Philly

It's a normal night of NBA basketball, but a not so normal night off the court. While the Grizzlies take all the attention with the firing of coach David Fizdale there's still lots of interesting games going on.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 27

All times Eastern

LeBron takes on Embiid

LeBron James and Joel Embiid went at it in a fun battle of the old guard vs the new. While the Sixers put up a good fight, it was James and the Cavs who came out on top. LeBron finished with 30 points and dominated from start to finish leaving the Sixers with an image of what they want to become.

LeBron records 30 PTS, 13 REBS, & 6 ASTS to help the @cavs get their 8th straight win! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/RYrKVAs67S — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2017

James Harden scores 37

James Harden once again broke the 30-point barrier with 37 against the Nets, including 20 in the first quarter. The Beard can't be stopped.

Harden goes for 37 PTS, 10 REBS, 8 ASTS and 8 made triples!@HoustonRockets get their 5th straight win!#Rockets 117 / #WeGoHard 103 pic.twitter.com/Ml48LqGxU8 — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2017

Dwyane Wade rejects Joel Embiid

Dwyane Wade is the greatest shot blocking guard ever. He reminded everybody of that on this Embiid block.

LeBron James grabs his own rebound

LeBron James missed his 3-pointer to end the half, but he got it on his own rebound.

Just like he planned. pic.twitter.com/zFOMgopLOU — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 28, 2017

Victor Oladipo skies for the block

Victor Oladipo is up against the team who drafted him again and he's not finished reminding them what they're missing out on.

Isaiah Thomas pays homage to Allen Iverson

Isaiah Thomas is still out with his hip injury, but since he's in Philadelphia, he decided to pay homage to Allen Iverson.

Dwyane Wade rises for the lob and whoops

Dwyane Wade knows what play he wanted to make, but his body didn't let him do it this time around.

this made me sad pic.twitter.com/TzwcnIk6jb — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 28, 2017

Andre Drummond steals it at halfcourt for easy dunk

Andre Drummond had himself a game against the Celtics. He finished with 26 points and 22 rebounds, including this steal and dunk.

Andre Iguodala gets fancy

Andre Iguodala had his defender on skates when he spun baseline back toward the rim.

Iggy got jiggy with it! 😳 pic.twitter.com/e4I3cl3Jy1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 28, 2017

Gregg Popovich gets ejected

Gregg Popovich had some rather colorful commentary for these refs. He was immediately heaved.

Pop got heated. Then he got tossed. pic.twitter.com/DIUjymfXqa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 28, 2017

From G-League to the NBA

Isaiah Whitehead was just in the G-League. Now he's dropping 24 points in the NBA.

After leading the @LongIslandNets with 32 PTS two days ago, @IsaiahW_15 scored a career-high 24 PTS for the @BrooklynNets! pic.twitter.com/hK73pzsb1j — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 28, 2017

Quick hits