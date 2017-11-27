NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win in Philly
It's a normal night of NBA basketball, but a not so normal night off the court. While the Grizzlies take all the attention with the firing of coach David Fizdale there's still lots of interesting games going on.
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 27
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 109, Indiana Pacers 121 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 113, Philadelphia 76ers 91 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons 118, Boston Celtics 108 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 103 New York Knicks 91 (box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 103 Houston Rockets 117 (box score)
- Dallas Mavericks 108, San Antonio Spurs 115 (box score)
- Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
LeBron takes on Embiid
LeBron James and Joel Embiid went at it in a fun battle of the old guard vs the new. While the Sixers put up a good fight, it was James and the Cavs who came out on top. LeBron finished with 30 points and dominated from start to finish leaving the Sixers with an image of what they want to become.
James Harden scores 37
James Harden once again broke the 30-point barrier with 37 against the Nets, including 20 in the first quarter. The Beard can't be stopped.
Dwyane Wade rejects Joel Embiid
Dwyane Wade is the greatest shot blocking guard ever. He reminded everybody of that on this Embiid block.
LeBron James grabs his own rebound
LeBron James missed his 3-pointer to end the half, but he got it on his own rebound.
Victor Oladipo skies for the block
Victor Oladipo is up against the team who drafted him again and he's not finished reminding them what they're missing out on.
Isaiah Thomas pays homage to Allen Iverson
Isaiah Thomas is still out with his hip injury, but since he's in Philadelphia, he decided to pay homage to Allen Iverson.
Dwyane Wade rises for the lob and whoops
Dwyane Wade knows what play he wanted to make, but his body didn't let him do it this time around.
Andre Drummond steals it at halfcourt for easy dunk
Andre Drummond had himself a game against the Celtics. He finished with 26 points and 22 rebounds, including this steal and dunk.
Andre Iguodala gets fancy
Andre Iguodala had his defender on skates when he spun baseline back toward the rim.
Gregg Popovich gets ejected
Gregg Popovich had some rather colorful commentary for these refs. He was immediately heaved.
From G-League to the NBA
Isaiah Whitehead was just in the G-League. Now he's dropping 24 points in the NBA.
Quick hits
- The Grizzlies shockingly fired David Fizdale earlier Monday. Memphis has been on an eight-game losing streak so it's not like he was winning games, but he had coached there only one full season.
- The Magic will start Jonathon Simmons in place of Terrence Ross.
- Victor Oladipo started off the night 11 for 11 from the field
