NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James and the Cavs take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers
Check back throughout the night for updates on Monday's NBA action
It's a normal night of NBA basketball, but a not so normal night off the court. While the Grizzlies take all the attention with the firing of coach David Fizdale there's still lots of interesting games going on.
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 27
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 109,Indiana Pacers 121 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 113, Philadelphia 76ers 91 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
LeBron takes on Embiid
LeBron James and Joel Embiid are going at it in what should be a fun battle. It's always enjoyable to watch a young upstart take on the current guard. It's even better now that the Cavaliers have gotten their season going. LeBron's gonna do what he does and Embiid is going to talk a lot of trash. It will be a good time for viewers everywhere.
Dwyane Wade rejects Joel Embiid
Dwyane Wade is the greatest shot blocking guard ever. He reminded everybody of that on this Embiid block.
LeBron James grabs his own rebound
LeBron James missed his 3-pointer to end the half, but he got it on his own rebound.
Victor Oladipo skies for the block
Victor Oladipo is up against the team who drafted him again and he's not finished reminding them what they're missing out on.
Isaiah Thomas pays homage to Allen Iverson
Isaiah Thomas is still out with his hip injury, but since he's in Philadelphia, he decided to pay homage to Allen Iverson.
Dwyane Wade rises for the lob and whoops
Dwyane Wade knows what play he wanted to make, but his body didn't let him do it this time around.
Quick hits
- The Grizzlies shockingly fired David Fizdale earlier Monday. Memphis has been on an eight-game losing streak so it's not like he was winning games, but he had coached there only one full season.
- The Magic will start Jonathon Simmons in place of Terrence Ross.
- Victor Oladipo started off the night 11 for 11 from the field
-
-
-
-
