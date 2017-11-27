NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James and the Cavs take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers

It's a normal night of NBA basketball, but a not so normal night off the court. While the Grizzlies take all the attention with the firing of coach David Fizdale there's still lots of interesting games going on.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 27

LeBron takes on Embiid

LeBron James and Joel Embiid are going at it in what should be a fun battle. It's always enjoyable to watch a young upstart take on the current guard. It's even better now that the Cavaliers have gotten their season going. LeBron's gonna do what he does and Embiid is going to talk a lot of trash. It will be a good time for viewers everywhere.

Dwyane Wade rejects Joel Embiid

Dwyane Wade is the greatest shot blocking guard ever. He reminded everybody of that on this Embiid block.

LeBron James grabs his own rebound

LeBron James missed his 3-pointer to end the half, but he got it on his own rebound.

Just like he planned. pic.twitter.com/zFOMgopLOU — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 28, 2017

Victor Oladipo skies for the block

Victor Oladipo is up against the team who drafted him again and he's not finished reminding them what they're missing out on.

Isaiah Thomas pays homage to Allen Iverson

Isaiah Thomas is still out with his hip injury, but since he's in Philadelphia, he decided to pay homage to Allen Iverson.

Dwyane Wade rises for the lob and whoops

Dwyane Wade knows what play he wanted to make, but his body didn't let him do it this time around.

this made me sad pic.twitter.com/TzwcnIk6jb — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 28, 2017

