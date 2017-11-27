NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James and the Cavs takes on Joel Embiid and the 76ers
Check back throughout the night for updates on Monday's NBA action
It's a normal night of NBA basketball, but a not so normal night off the court. While the Grizzlies take all the attention with the firing of coach David Fizdale there's still lots of interesting games going on.
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 27
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
LeBron takes on Embiid
LeBron James and Joel Embiid are going at it in what should be a fun battle. It's always enjoyable to watch a young upstart take on the current guard. It's even better now that the Cavaliers have gotten their season going. LeBron's gonna do what he does and Embiid is going to talk a lot of trash. It will be a good time for viewers everywhere.
Quick hits
- The Grizzlies shockingly fired David Fizdale earlier Monday. Memphis has been on an eight game losing streak so it's not like he was winning games, but he's only coached one full season so far.
- The Magic will start Jonathon Simmons in place of Terrence Ross.
