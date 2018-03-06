NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Nance lead Cavs over Pistons

There are seven games on the docket for this lovely NBA Monday, with plenty of games with playoff implications. We've got all the scores, highlights and updates from all the night's games.

Let's get going.

NBA scores for Monday, March 5

All times Eastern

LeBron, Nance have huge games

The Cavs looked for a boost by adding Larry Nance Jr. to the starting lineup, and boy did it work. Nance put up 22 points and 15 rebounds, while LeBron added 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a big win over the struggling Pistons.

In his first start with the @cavs, @Larrydn22 posted career-highs with 22 PTS & 15 REB! He added 2 STL & 1 AST for 47.5 #NBAFantasy points. pic.twitter.com/3ZyzGjCCuN — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) March 6, 2018

Mitchell gets tricky

So, how exactly are you supposed to guard this? Somehow Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell go it to fall.

Best save ever?

When you're trying to save the ball from going out of bounds, it's a bonus if you can actually get it to a teammate. It's pretty much unheard of to turn it into an alley-oop. Congratulations, Kyle Anderson.

Save the ball ✅

Throw an oop ✅

Celebrate ✅#AssistOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/WEiV0OuU1j — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2018

Marcus Smart's just showing off

Can't say we've seen too many players get up off the floor like this -- more power to you, Marcus.

Winslow with the exclamation point

Justise Winslow capped off the Heat's win over the Suns with an emphatic dunk over Marquese Chriss.

Clarkson gets the ultimate shooter's bounce

Well, that's one way to make a 3-pointer.

The definition of shooter's touch 👌 pic.twitter.com/qMf7fLaHnu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 6, 2018

Lance gets some of his own medicine?

Did Jason Terry blow in Lance Stephenson's ear? The only people who know for sure are Terry and Lance.

Did Jason Terry blow in Lance’s ear? 😂 pic.twitter.com/3iDmmCDpD6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2018

Nance: Dunk Machine

In his first start for the Cavs, Larry Nance Jr. was all over the place, throwing down five first-half dunks.

All 5 Larry Nance Jr first half dunks in 6 seconds! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/VgiFYEP1Wh — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2018

LeBron throws it down

LeBron James is a tough guy to stop when he wants to get to the rim. The Pistons found that out the hard way.





