NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron takes on Knicks at MSG
Get all the scores and highlights from Monday's NBA games
It's another NBA Monday and the slate is rather interesting. No high-key games, but some intriguing possibilities like the Nuggets in Portland and LeBron James in New York playing the Knicks.
The most interesting matchup of the night probably is the Grizzlies taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, and the Bucks. Bledsoe is fitting in well with his new team and it will be interesting to see if that holds against a quality Memphis team.
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 13
- Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
LeBron James in Madison Square Garden
The Knicks are a solid team early on this season. Kristaps Porzingis is playing out of his mind and it's made New York competitive. However, LeBron James is in town and everybody knows about great players putting on big performances in Madison Square Garden. Will James and the Cavs deliver a classic or is it Porzingis time to make a statement?
