NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron's triple-double leads Cavs over Bucks

A new week begins, and the NBA is getting it started with a full night of basketball. There are eight games on the docket for this Monday night, including a nationally televised doubleheader. And with eight potential playoff teams in action, and a few big tanking matchups, there figures to be plenty of action.

The night will get started with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks taking on LeBron James and the Cavaliers in what will be Kevin Love's return from injury. In the middle of the night we'll have a few big tanking contests, as the Bulls visit the Knicks, and the Grizzlies face the Nets. The Nuggets, currently 1 1/2 games out of the playoffs in the West, will be looking for a win against the Heat. And finally, in the second game of the nationally televised doubleheader, the depleted Warriors will take on a Spurs team looking to win their fourth straight game.

NBA scores for Monday, March 19

All times Eastern

LeBron's triple-double leads Cavs over Bucks

LeBron James was at his best on Monday night, putting on an incredible show to lead the Cavs over the Bucks, 124-117. He recorded his 16th triple-double of the season, finishing with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while shooting 55 percent from the field.

LeBron James (40 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST) filled it up tonight! #AllForOne



16th triple-double of the season✅

Help @cavs hold onto #3 in the East✅

CLE takes it over @Bucks 124-117✅



Kevin Love: 18 PTS, 7 REB in return



Giannis: 37 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST

Middleton: 30 PTS, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/YipYVpTwns — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2018

Giannis shows off his length

The Greek Freak earned his nickname on this play in the second quarter vs. the Cavaliers. Rising up and extending his arm way behind his head, Giannis caught the ball and slammed it home.

Simmons gets triple-double in Sixers' win

Ben Simmons got yet another triple-double in his rookie season. Finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, Simmons registered his ninth triple-double to help the Sixers pick up a 108-94 victory over the fading Hornets.

Love looked sharp in return

Kevin Love had his shot working early in his return to action, and had a pretty solid night in his first action in nearly two months. Love finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Two straight triples for Love! 🔥🔥



Kevin has 11 1st half PTS in his return to the floor.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/GBYSasPZH9 — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2018

Balanced effort gets Pacers past Lakers

The Indiana Pacers used a true team effort to get a 110-100 victory over the Lakers on Monday. Five different players -- Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner, Darren Collison, Lance Stephenson and Thaddeus Young -- scored at least 15 points.

Felicio hustles for the block

Cristiano Felicio made sure that Emmanuel Mudiay wouldn't get an easy bucket, as he chased down the Knicks guard for an emphatic rejection.

And-ones: