NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron triple-doubles in Cavs win
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
A new week began, and the NBA got it started with a full night of basketball. There were eight games on the docket for Monday night, including a nationally televised doubleheader. And with eight potential playoff teams in action, and a few big tanking matchups, there was plenty of exciting action.
NBA scores for Monday, March 19
All times Eastern
- Cavaliers 124, Bucks 117 (Box Score)
- 76ers 108, Hornets 94 (Box Score)
- Pacers 110, Lakers 100 (Box Score)
- Knicks 110, Bulls 92 (Box Score)
- Heat 149, Nuggets 141 (2OT) (Box Score)
- Nets 118, Grizzlies 115 (Box Score)
- Spurs 89, Warriors 75 (Box Score)
- Pistons 106, Kings 90 (Box Score)
LeBron's triple-double leads Cavs over Bucks
LeBron James was at his best on Monday night, putting on an incredible show to lead the Cavs over the Bucks, 124-117. He recorded his 16th triple-double of the season, finishing with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while shooting 55 percent from the field.
Giannis shows off his length
The Greek Freak earned his nickname on this play in the second quarter vs. the Cavaliers. Rising up and extending his arm way behind his head, Giannis caught the ball and slammed it home.
Heat win 2OT thriller over Nuggets
The Heat and Nuggets played one of the best games of the season, combining for 290 points, as the Heat won, 149-141. Kelly Olynyk led the Heat with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, while James Johnson added a career-high 31 points. The Heat set a franchise record for points scored, topping the previous high of 141.
Vinsanity still reigns
Vince Carter can still fly with the best of them, as he showed against the Pistons.
Simmons gets triple-double in Sixers' win
Ben Simmons got yet another triple-double in his rookie season. Finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists, Simmons registered his ninth triple-double to help the Sixers pick up a 108-94 victory over the fading Hornets.
Aldridge gets 33, Spurs beat Warriors
LaMarcus Aldridge dropped 33 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and led the Spurs to a convincing victory over the short-handed Warriors. The win was a big one for the Spurs, as it moved them up into sole possession of fifth place in the crowded Western Conference.
Love looked sharp in return
Kevin Love had his shot working early in his return to action, and had a pretty solid night in his first action in nearly two months. Love finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Balanced effort gets Pacers past Lakers
The Indiana Pacers used a true team effort to get a 110-100 victory over the Lakers on Monday. Five different players -- Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner, Darren Collison, Lance Stephenson and Thaddeus Young -- scored at least 15 points.
Felicio hustles for the block
Cristiano Felicio made sure that Emmanuel Mudiay wouldn't get an easy bucket, as he chased down the Knicks guard for an emphatic rejection.
And-ones:
- Ty Lue has taken a leave of absence from the Cavaliers due to health-related issues.
- Jordan Clarkson has some very interesting thoughts about dinosaurs.
- Marc Gasol did not play for the Grizzlies against the Nets due to
illness.
