NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron triple-doubles in Cavs win

A new week began, and the NBA got it started with a full night of basketball. There were eight games on the docket for Monday night, including a nationally televised doubleheader. And with eight potential playoff teams in action, and a few big tanking matchups, there was plenty of exciting action.

NBA scores for Monday, March 19

LeBron's triple-double leads Cavs over Bucks

LeBron James was at his best on Monday night, putting on an incredible show to lead the Cavs over the Bucks, 124-117. He recorded his 16th triple-double of the season, finishing with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while shooting 55 percent from the field. 

Giannis shows off his length

The Greek Freak earned his nickname on this play in the second quarter vs. the Cavaliers. Rising up and extending his arm way behind his head, Giannis caught the ball and slammed it home. 

Heat win 2OT thriller over Nuggets

The Heat and Nuggets played one of the best games of the season, combining for 290 points, as the Heat won, 149-141. Kelly Olynyk led the Heat with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, while James Johnson added a career-high 31 points. The Heat set a franchise record for points scored, topping the previous high of 141. 

Vinsanity still reigns

Vince Carter can still fly with the best of them, as he showed against the Pistons.

Simmons gets triple-double in Sixers' win

Ben Simmons got yet another triple-double in his rookie season. Finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists, Simmons registered his ninth triple-double to help the Sixers pick up a 108-94 victory over the fading Hornets. 

Aldridge gets 33, Spurs beat Warriors

LaMarcus Aldridge dropped 33 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and led the Spurs to a convincing victory over the short-handed Warriors. The win was a big one for the Spurs, as it moved them up into sole possession of fifth place in the crowded Western Conference. 

Love looked sharp in return

Kevin Love had his shot working early in his return to action, and had a pretty solid night in his first action in nearly two months. Love finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. 

Balanced effort gets Pacers past Lakers

The Indiana Pacers used a true team effort to get a 110-100 victory over the Lakers on Monday. Five different players -- Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner, Darren Collison, Lance Stephenson and Thaddeus Young -- scored at least 15 points. 

Felicio hustles for the block

Cristiano Felicio made sure that Emmanuel Mudiay wouldn't get an easy bucket, as he chased down the Knicks guard for an emphatic rejection. 

And-ones:

