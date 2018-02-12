NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Mitchell helps Jazz win 10 in a row

There are six NBA games on tap for this wonderful Monday, with plenty of All-Stars taking the court. We'll be here all night with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

NBA games for Monday, Feb. 12

All times Eastern

Jazz make it 10 in a row

Utah went against the Spurs with a winning streak on the line. For a moment, it looked as if the Spurs were going to snap the Jazz's winning streak behind some great defense. However, Donovan Mitchell came through in the clutch for Utah. Mitchell had 13 points in the fourth quarter and hit the go-ahead baskets needed to lift Utah to its 10th straight win.

Warriors are coaching themselves

The Warriors' coaching staff is letting the players coach themselves against the Suns. Interesting.

McConnell earns first career triple double

T.J. McConnell racked up his first career triple-double and his 76ers teammates were very excited for him.

Covington brings the hammer

Robert Covington put Michael Beasley on his poster with this monstrous dunk.

Allen rejects Harris at the rim

Jarett Allen stopped Tobias Harris at the rim like a moving wall.

Davis skies for the alley-oop



Anthony Davis is one of those guys that as long as a lob is thrown near the rim, he'll come down with it.

Payton starts off quick

Elfrid Payton is making the most of his trade to the Suns. He put up a quick 20 points in the first half, including 16 in the first quarter.

Elfrid Payton has it going in Q1 on @NBATV!



He has 14 PTS (6/6 FG) with 4:14 left in the first.#SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/fWZLFlFAvd — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2018

Okafor makes first start since 2013

Emeka Okafor last started a game in 2013. Monday, for the Pelicans, he was back in the starting lineup for the first time in almost five years.

Emeka Okafor gets the start tonight for @PelicansNBA - his first start in the @NBA since April 15, 2013. #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/OH3rm4VVqj — FOXSports NewOrleans (@FOXSportsNOLA) February 13, 2018

Rondo gets the swat

Rajon Rondo caught this one from behind and saved a potential two points.

Biyombo throws it down

Bismack Biyombo had himself a night with this incredible slam.

And-Ones