NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Mitchell helps Jazz win 10 in a row
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
There are six NBA games on tap for this wonderful Monday, with plenty of All-Stars taking the court. We'll be here all night with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
NBA games for Monday, Feb. 12
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 108, New York Knicks 92 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 118, Detroit Pistons 103 (box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 114, Brooklyn Nets 101 (box score)
- Chicago Bulls 105, Orlando Magic 101 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 101, San Antonio Spurs 99 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors 129, Phoenix Suns 83 (box score)
Jazz make it 10 in a row
Utah went against the Spurs with a winning streak on the line. For a moment, it looked as if the Spurs were going to snap the Jazz's winning streak behind some great defense. However, Donovan Mitchell came through in the clutch for Utah. Mitchell had 13 points in the fourth quarter and hit the go-ahead baskets needed to lift Utah to its 10th straight win.
Warriors are coaching themselves
The Warriors' coaching staff is letting the players coach themselves against the Suns. Interesting.
McConnell earns first career triple double
T.J. McConnell racked up his first career triple-double and his 76ers teammates were very excited for him.
Covington brings the hammer
Robert Covington put Michael Beasley on his poster with this monstrous dunk.
Allen rejects Harris at the rim
Jarett Allen stopped Tobias Harris at the rim like a moving wall.
Davis skies for the alley-oop
Anthony Davis is one of those guys that as long as a lob is thrown near the rim, he'll come down with it.
Payton starts off quick
Elfrid Payton is making the most of his trade to the Suns. He put up a quick 20 points in the first half, including 16 in the first quarter.
Okafor makes first start since 2013
Emeka Okafor last started a game in 2013. Monday, for the Pelicans, he was back in the starting lineup for the first time in almost five years.
Rondo gets the swat
Rajon Rondo caught this one from behind and saved a potential two points.
Biyombo throws it down
Bismack Biyombo had himself a night with this incredible slam.
And-Ones
- Kris Dunn (concussion) sat out Monday and could potentially miss the Rising Stars Game.
- Aaron Gordon (hip) and Nikola Vucevic (broken hand) continued to sit out Monday, against the Bulls.
- The Wizards are reportedly interested in signing Ty Lawson
- Ricky Rubio sat out Monday with a hip injury.
- Devin Booker sat out Monday with a hip injury.
- Russell Westbrook (ankle) is back to practicing, but with limited contact
- Lonzo Ball (knee) practiced Monday, but there is still no timetable on his return.
- LaMarcus Aldridge (knee soreness) will not play again until after the All-Star break.
- Draymond Green will miss Monday's game with a sprained finger.
