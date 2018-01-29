NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: No Joel Embiid for 76ers vs. Bucks
Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and news from an NBA Monday
There are six NBA games on tap for Monday, with some of the league's best teams and top players in action. We'll have all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
Enjoy.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 29
All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
No Embiid against Giannis
Joel Embiid and the 76ers squaring off against the rising Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks could have been a great game. However, it's the second night of a back-to-back and Embiid is resting which is a disappointment for everybody. It could still be an entertaining game, but it's just not the same without Embiid in the lineup.
Griffin traded
Blake Griffin has stunningly been moved in a deal to the Pistons with multiple assets going to back to the Clippers. Could this save Detroit's season?
And-Ones
- Evan Turner is back after being out for personal reasons,
- John Wall is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
- Trevor Ariza will be out Tuesday and could be out longer due to a hamstring injury.
- Nikola Mirotic sat out practice with a leg injury.
- Aaron Gordon is questionable for Tuesday's game with a hip injury.
