NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: No Joel Embiid for 76ers vs. Bucks

There are six NBA games on tap for Monday, with some of the league's best teams and top players in action. We'll have all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 29

All times Eastern

No Embiid against Giannis

Joel Embiid and the 76ers squaring off against the rising Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks could have been a great game. However, it's the second night of a back-to-back and Embiid is resting which is a disappointment for everybody. It could still be an entertaining game, but it's just not the same without Embiid in the lineup.

Griffin traded

Blake Griffin has stunningly been moved in a deal to the Pistons with multiple assets going to back to the Clippers. Could this save Detroit's season?

NBA trade deadline: Clippers reportedly agree to trade Blake Griffin to the Pistons https://t.co/ZjuI15UV0H pic.twitter.com/99nLnz1WCN — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) January 29, 2018

