NBA games Monday, scores, highlights: Warriors get back on track, blow out Clippers
Get all the scores and highlights from Monday's NBA games
Some of the best teams in the NBA were in action Monday, including the Raptors, Warriors, Spurs, Rockets, Clippers and Celtics ... and they had mixed results.
The Raptors, Warriors and Celtics rolled to easy victories, while the Spurs, Rockets and Clippers all suffered losses.
Here are all the scores and highlights from Monday's games
NBA Scores for Monday, Oct. 30
New York Knicks 116, Denver Nuggets 110 (box score)
Minnesota Timberwolves 125, Miami Heat 122, OT (box score)
Boston Celtics 108, San Antonio Spurs 94 (box score)
Charlotte Hornets 104, Memphis Grizzlies 99 (box score)
Philadelphia 76ers 115, Houston Rockets 107 (box score)
Orlando Magic 115, New Orleans Pelicans 99 (box score)
Utah Jazz 104, Dallas Mavericks 89 (box score)
Toronto Raptors 99, Portland Trail Blazers 85 (box score)
Golden State Warriors 141, Los Angeles Clippers 113 (box score)
Now those are the Warriors we know
After an inexplicable home loss to the Pistons on Sunday night, the defending champion Warriors took out their frustrations on the Clippers in Los Angeles. Golden State was in control from start to finish in the 28-point victory, and it was punctuated by rookie Jordan Bell's ferocious putback dunk in the fourth quarter.
Celtics hand Spurs another loss
The Boston Celtics hope to reclaim the top seed in the Eastern Conference this season, and there's no better test than the Spurs ... most of the time. San Antonio continued its recent slide, dropping its third consecutive game after a 4-0 start. Kyrie Irving was brilliant, scoring 24 points and dishing out six assists.
Johnson skies for the block
Heat guard Tyler Johnson is 6 feet 4. Wolves forward Gorgui Dieng is 6-11. Yeah, this isn't supposed to happen.
Wiggins destroys the rim
Andrew Wiggins had no regard for human life, driving down the lane and throwing down a vicious hammer over the Heat's Josh Richardson.
Porzingis makes it two in a row
Just a couple of days ago, the Knicks were winless. Now they've won two in a row thanks to a career-high 38 points from Kristaps Porzingis.
