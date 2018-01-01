NBA games New Year's Day scores: DeRozan scores 52, sets Raptors record
We've got the latest scores, highlights and news from every NBA game on Monday
The NBA kicked off 2018 with four games on the New Year's Day slate. We've got all the scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 1
- Brooklyn Nets 98, Orlando Magic 95 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 131, Milwaukee Bucks 127, OT (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 114, Los Angeles Lakers 96 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 124, Chicago Bulls 120, OT (Box Score)
DeRozan sets Raptors record
DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points against the Blazers, and the Raptors needed every one of them in the overtime win. The All-Star guard shot 17-of-29 from the field and also dished out eight assists.
Lakers lose seventh straight
The Lakers have hit a rough patch, and the Timberwolves showed no mercy, taking control of this one early. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and dished out nine assists to hand L.A. its seventh straight loss.
Delon Wright with the no-look ... basket?
It's hard enough to make a layup like this when you're looking at the hoop. Delon Wright upped the difficulty.
Serge doing what Serge does
Anybody trying to make a layup better keep their head on a swivel with Serge Ibaka flying around.
