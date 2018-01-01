NBA games New Year's Day, scores, news, highlights: Towns, Wolves take on Lakers

The NBA kicks off 2018 with four games on the New Year's Day slate. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 1

All times Eastern

Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)



Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)



Lakers look to avoid seventh straight loss

The Lakers have lost six straight games and things won't be much easier to start 2018. Coming off a double-overtime loss in Houston on Sunday, the Lakers turn right back around and play a tough Minnesota squad on the road on New Year's Day. They'll once again be without Lonzo Ball, who continues to recover from an injured shoulder.

Starting off 2018 in MPLS #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/GcNyaAsxG3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 1, 2018

And-ones