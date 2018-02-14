NBA games on Valentine's Day, scores, highlights: Davis fights off injury, drops 42

It's a full slate of NBA action on this lovely Valentine's Day, with 12 games on the schedule. We'll be here to keep you updated on the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's games.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 14

All times Eastern

Davis goes for 42 in win over Lakers

A.D. had a brief injury scare in the first quarter, but it didn't seem to bother him much. He had a huge line of 42 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a blowout win over the Lakers.

Rondo, Isaiah both ejected

Well, so much for a great point-guard battle. Both Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas were ejected after multiple altercations in the first quarter.

Both Isaiah Thomas and Rajon Rondo were ejected in the first quarter 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hwiDDqh6rg — The Ringer (@ringer) February 15, 2018

Westbrook gets ferocious

When Russell Westbrook dunks, you have to feel sorry for the rim.

Jackson goes behind the back

For a rookie, Suns forward Josh Jackson sure has some serious moves ... and confidence.

Simmons gets a triple-double

Not bad, rookie. Not bad. Ben Simmons notched his sixth career triple-double in a win over the Heat.

#TripleDoubleAlert



Ben Simmons notches his 6th triple-double of the season with 18 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST!#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/j9tLhQrjgf — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

They don't call him Mo Buckets for nothing

Magic forward Mo Speights somehow found a way to get this ball into the hoop. Well, at least he's the one who will get credit for the basket.

Curry, Warriors head to Portland

Talk about a backcourt matchup -- Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will square off with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in a battle of two of the best guard tandems in the NBA. The Warriors have won three games in a row, while the Blazers are trying to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Jazz.

IT’S GAME DAY! The Dubs are in Portland for the 2nd of 3 regular season matchups with the Trail Blazers tonight.



GAME PREVIEW » https://t.co/cdjTbAM4iX pic.twitter.com/Sq2juaDyKG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 14, 2018

