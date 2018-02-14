NBA games on Valentine's Day, scores, highlights: Lillard's 44 beat Durant's 50
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA action
It was a full slate of NBA action on this lovely Valentine's Day, with 12 games on the schedule. We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night's games.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Detroit Pistons 104, Atlanta Hawks 98 (Box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 104, Philadelphia 76ers 102 (Box score)
- Charlotte Hornets 104, Orlando Magic 102 (Box score)
- Washington Wizards 118, New York Knicks 113 (Box score)
- Indiana Pacers 108, Brooklyn Nets 103 (Box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 121, Memphis Grizzlies 114 (Box score)
- Houston Rockets 100, Sacramento Kings 91 (Box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 129, Boston Celtics 119 (Box score)
- Toronto Raptors 122, Chicago Bulls 98 (Box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 139, Los Angeles Lakers 117 (Box score)
- Utah Jazz 107, Phoenix Suns 97 (Box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 123, Golden State Warriors 117 (Box score)
Lillard, Blazers beat Warriors despite K.D.'s 50
Kevin Durant was phenomenal with 50 points Wednesday, but Damian Lillard had the last laugh as the Blazers beat the Warriors in the final game of the night. Lillard had 44 points and eight assists, while CJ McCollum added 29 points in the win.
Davis goes for 42 in win over Lakers
Anthony Davis had a brief injury scare in the first quarter, but it didn't seem to bother him much. He had a huge line of 42 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a blowout win over the Lakers.
Jazz win 11th straight
Are the Jazz ever going to lose again? We'll have to wait and see. They handled a pesky Phoenix Suns squad for their 11th consecutive win Wednesday.
Rondo, Isaiah ejected
Well, so much for a great point-guard battle. Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas were ejected after multiple altercations in the first quarter.
Westbrook gets ferocious
When Russell Westbrook dunks, you have to feel sorry for the rim.
Jackson goes behind the back
For a rookie, Suns forward Josh Jackson sure has some serious moves ... and confidence.
Simmons gets a triple-double
Not bad, rookie. Not bad. Ben Simmons notched his sixth triple-double in a victory over the Heat.
They don't call him Mo Buckets for nothing
Magic forward Marreese Speights somehow found a way to get this ball into the hoop. Well, at least he's the one who will get credit for the basket.
And-ones:
- Warriors guard Patrick McCaw will be out at least a month with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist.
- Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will miss Friday's Rising Stars Challenge as he continues to rehab his injured left knee.
- Wizards Marcin Gortat and John Wall reportedly met to help mend their relationship.
-
Kerr speaks out on Florida shooting
Kerr spoke on Wednesday's tragedy before the Warriors' game against the Trail Blazers
-
Isaiah Thomas, Rajon Rondo ejected
After one Rondo forearm and lots of jawing both ways, the refs weren't having it
-
How to watch NBA All-Star Game
Here's how to watch Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
-
Amar'e Stoudemire latest to join BIG3
The six-time All-Star is the latest ex-NBA player to join Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league
-
LeBron to produce 'House Party' reboot
James' production company will revamp the 90s Kid 'n Play classic
-
NBA ASG: Everything you need to know
Here's all the information you need to know surrounding this year's NBA All-Star Game
Add a Comment