NBA games on Valentine's Day, scores, highlights: Lillard's 44 beat Durant's 50

It was a full slate of NBA action on this lovely Valentine's Day, with 12 games on the schedule. We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night's games.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 14

Lillard, Blazers beat Warriors despite K.D.'s 50

Kevin Durant was phenomenal with 50 points Wednesday, but Damian Lillard had the last laugh as the Blazers beat the Warriors in the final game of the night. Lillard had 44 points and eight assists, while CJ McCollum added 29 points in the win.

Davis goes for 42 in win over Lakers

Anthony Davis had a brief injury scare in the first quarter, but it didn't seem to bother him much. He had a huge line of 42 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a blowout win over the Lakers.

Jazz win 11th straight

Are the Jazz ever going to lose again? We'll have to wait and see. They handled a pesky Phoenix Suns squad for their 11th consecutive win Wednesday.

Rondo, Isaiah ejected

Well, so much for a great point-guard battle. Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas were ejected after multiple altercations in the first quarter.

Both Isaiah Thomas and Rajon Rondo were ejected in the first quarter 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hwiDDqh6rg — The Ringer (@ringer) February 15, 2018

Westbrook gets ferocious

When Russell Westbrook dunks, you have to feel sorry for the rim.

Jackson goes behind the back

For a rookie, Suns forward Josh Jackson sure has some serious moves ... and confidence.

Simmons gets a triple-double

Not bad, rookie. Not bad. Ben Simmons notched his sixth triple-double in a victory over the Heat.

#TripleDoubleAlert



Ben Simmons notches his 6th triple-double of the season with 18 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST!#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/j9tLhQrjgf — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2018

They don't call him Mo Buckets for nothing

Magic forward Marreese Speights somehow found a way to get this ball into the hoop. Well, at least he's the one who will get credit for the basket.

