NBA games on Valentine's Day, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors face Blazers
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA action
It's a full slate of NBA action on this lovely Valentine's Day, with 12 games on the schedule. We'll be here to keep you updated on the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's games.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 14
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Curry, Warriors head to Portland
Talk about a backcourt matchup -- Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will square off with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in a battle of two of the best guard tandems in the NBA on Wednesday. The Warriors have won three games in a row while the Blazers are trying to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Jazz.
And-ones:
- Warriors guard Patrick McCaw will be out at least a month with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist.
- Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will miss Friday's Rising Stars Challenge as he continues to rehab his injured left knee.
- Wizards Marcin Gortat and John Wall reportedly met to help mend their relationship.
