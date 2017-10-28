NBA games Saturday, highlights, updates, scores: Anthony Davis back for Pelicans
Check back for all the NBA scores, highlights and updates throughout the night
Another night, another full slate of games in the Association.
On this second Saturday on the NBA calendar, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans will get the action under way, and Anthony Davis will be back on the floor for the Pels. Other interesting early games include the Boston Celtics traveling to Miami to take on the Miami Heat, and the Houston Rockets visiting the Memphis Grizzlies.
In later action, Lonzo Ball and the Lakers will face a tough test in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz, and the Detroit Pistons will try to hand the L.A. Clippers their first loss when they travel to Staples Center.
NBA Scores for Saturday, Oct. 28
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Anthony Davis back in action for New Orleans
After tweaking his knee in warmups and missing some time, Davis is set to return Saturday night against the Cavaliers.
It will be a big boost for the Pelicans as Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this season.
-
Gay impacting the Spurs after injury
Rudy Gay is coming off an injury that changes careers, but he still looks like the same offensive...
-
WATCH: Pop headlocks wrong player
Pop was trying to show his former player some love, but Terrance Ross instead was the reci...
-
The Warriors are forgetting plays
Steve Kerr says the Warriors forgot five plays Friday night against the Wizards: 'We're not...
-
NBA DFS optimal lineups for October 28
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Butler comes up clutch for Wolves
Despite not being 100 percent, Butler finished with 25 points, including 13 in the fourth
-
Oubre must learn lesson from fight
Oubre insists that he was trying to break up the fight, but the video shows otherwise
Add a Comment