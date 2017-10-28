NBA games Saturday, highlights, updates, scores: Anthony Davis back for Pelicans

Another night, another full slate of games in the Association.

On this second Saturday on the NBA calendar, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans will get the action under way, and Anthony Davis will be back on the floor for the Pels. Other interesting early games include the Boston Celtics traveling to Miami to take on the Miami Heat, and the Houston Rockets visiting the Memphis Grizzlies.

In later action, Lonzo Ball and the Lakers will face a tough test in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz, and the Detroit Pistons will try to hand the L.A. Clippers their first loss when they travel to Staples Center.

NBA Scores for Saturday, Oct. 28

All times Eastern

Anthony Davis back in action for New Orleans

After tweaking his knee in warmups and missing some time, Davis is set to return Saturday night against the Cavaliers.

After missing most of past two games with a knee injury, Pelicans Anthony Davis is expected to return vs. Cavs tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2017

It will be a big boost for the Pelicans as Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this season.