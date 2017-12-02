NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Booker returns to site of 70-point game
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores and highlights on Saturday in the Association
Barely 12 hours after Friday night's games finished up, we're jumping right back into the swing of things on Saturday afternoon. An eight-game slate gets underway early with a number of afternoon matchups.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2
All times Eastern
- Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Clippers at Dallas Mavericks, 2 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets, 3 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Devin Booker back in Boston for first time after 70-point game
When the Phoenix Suns went to Boston last season, it was a historic occasion, as their sharpshooting young guard, Devin Booker, poured in 70 points. In doing so, Booker became just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, joining an elite list that includes Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson. On Saturday, we'll see what Booker is able to do for an encore.
Quick hits:
- Nuggets to retire Fat Lever's jersey. Lever was a star for the club in the 1980s.
- After injuring his groin on Friday night, Anthony Davis is unlikely to play on Saturday.
