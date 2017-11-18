NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Celtics beat Hawks for 15th straight win
Keep it right here for all your Friday NBA scores, updates and highlights
After an exciting night of action across the Association on Friday, we're moving right along into Saturday's seven-game slate, which features a number of intriguing matchups and storylines.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 18
All times Eastern
- Hornets 102, Clippers 87 (Box Score)
- Jazz 125, Magic 85 (Box Score)
- Warriors 124, Sixers 116 (Box Score)
- Celtics 110, Hawks 99 (Box Score)
- Rockets 105, Grizzlies 83 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Celtics get 15th straight win
After a stunning comeback victory over the Warriors on Thursday night, the Celtics were looking for their 15th straight win on Saturday night in Atlanta. And despite a strong effort by the Hawks, the Celtics got the win they were looking for. Kyrie Irving led the way with 30 points, Jaylen Brown added a career-high 27, and the Celtics won, 110-99. This is now the fifth-longest winning streak in Celtics history.
Sixers put on a show early, but Warriors storm back to win
The Philadelphia 76ers got off to a brilliant start against the visiting Golden State Warriors, leading 74-52 after the first half. That big lead was thanks in part to some impressive plays from Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who were putting on a show early. Thanks to a record-setting third quarter, however, the Warriors came storming back for a 124-116 victory. Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Jayson Tatum throws down two big dunks
The Celtics' rookie is having a strong start to his first season, and late in the third quarter he showed off his skills by going coast to coast twice for two big slams. Tatum finished the game with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Gasol kicks a shoe, gets T'd up
Marc Gasol was hit with an unusual technical foul in the first quarter. After Clint Capela lost his shoe, Gasol kicked it off the floor, and was immediately given a T.
Quick hits
- Cavs to be without Iman Shumpert for five to seven days because of a knee injury. Also without Isaiah Thomas and Derrick Rose, the Cavs' backcourt is now extremely thing.
- After dropping 47 points on Friday night, Kemba Walker may not suit up for Saturday's game against the Clippers. He is officially listed as questionable due to a sore wrist.
- Danilo Gallinari is still out for Clippers. This will be the sixth straight game Gallo has missed due to a glue strain.
- Buddy Hield sprained his ankle in Friday night's win over the Trail Blazers, and will not play as the Kings once again take on the Blazers on Saturday night.
- John Wall is questionable to play against the Raptors on Sunday. The Wizards' guard struggled in Friday night's loss to the Heat, and said afterward that he had fluid buildup in his knee.
-
WATCH: Gasol gets tech for kicking shoe
Capela's shoe slipped off, and was sitting near the free throw line
-
Orlando Summer League to end
The Magic will instead play in the Las Vegas Summer League
-
Laker talked to Lonzo about scuffle
Ball walked away from an altercation between the Lakers and Suns on Friday night
-
Odds 1-297 Celts tie record streak of 33
The Celtics have won 14 games in a row
-
LOOK: Shaq debuts 'Broken Rim Tree'
Shaq posted a picture of his 'Broken Rim Tree' to Instagram
-
NBA DFS Nov. 18: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment