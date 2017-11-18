NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Celtics beat Hawks for 15th straight win

After an exciting night of action across the Association on Friday, we're moving right along into Saturday's seven-game slate, which features a number of intriguing matchups and storylines.

Let's get into it. 

NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 18

All times Eastern

Celtics get 15th straight win

After a stunning comeback victory over the Warriors on Thursday night, the Celtics were looking for their 15th straight win on Saturday night in Atlanta. And despite a strong effort by the Hawks, the Celtics got the win they were looking for. Kyrie Irving led the way with 30 points, Jaylen Brown added a career-high 27, and the Celtics won, 110-99. This is now the fifth-longest winning streak in Celtics history.

Sixers put on a show early, but Warriors storm back to win

The Philadelphia 76ers got off to a brilliant start against the visiting Golden State Warriors, leading 74-52 after the first half. That big lead was thanks in part to some impressive plays from Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who were putting on a show early. Thanks to a record-setting third quarter, however, the Warriors came storming back for a 124-116 victory. Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists. 

Jayson Tatum throws down two big dunks

The Celtics' rookie is having a strong start to his first season, and late in the third quarter he showed off his skills by going coast to coast twice for two big slams. Tatum finished the game with 14 points and seven rebounds. 

Gasol kicks a shoe, gets T'd up

Marc Gasol was hit with an unusual technical foul in the first quarter. After Clint Capela lost his shoe, Gasol kicked it off the floor, and was immediately given a T.

Quick hits

