NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Celtics look for 15th straight win

After an exciting night of action across the Association on Friday, we're moving right along into Saturday's seven-game slate, which features a number of intriguing matchups and storylines.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 18

All times Eastern

Celtics look for 15th straight win

After a stunning comeback victory over the Warriors on Thursday night, the Celtics will be looking to extend their 14-game winning streak as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics have already picked up a road win over the Hawks during this streak. Just about two weeks ago, they squeaked out a three-point win in Atlanta for win No. 9.

Quick hits