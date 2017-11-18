NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Celtics look for 15th straight win
Keep it right here for all your Friday NBA scores, updates and highlights
After an exciting night of action across the Association on Friday, we're moving right along into Saturday's seven-game slate, which features a number of intriguing matchups and storylines.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 18
All times Eastern
- LA Clippers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Celtics look for 15th straight win
After a stunning comeback victory over the Warriors on Thursday night, the Celtics will be looking to extend their 14-game winning streak as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics have already picked up a road win over the Hawks during this streak. Just about two weeks ago, they squeaked out a three-point win in Atlanta for win No. 9.
Quick hits
- Cavs to be without Iman Shumpert for five to seven days because of a knee injury. Also without Isaiah Thomas and Derrick Rose, the Cavs' backcourt is now extremely thing.
- After dropping 47 points on Friday night, Kemba Walker may not suit up for Saturday's game against the Clippers. He is officially listed as questionable due to a sore wrist.
- Danilo Gallinari is still out for Clippers. This will be the sixth straight game Gallo has missed due to a glue strain.
- Buddy Hield sprained his ankle in Friday night's win over the Trail Blazers, and will not play as the Kings once again take on the Blazers on Saturday night.
- John Wall is questionable to play against the Raptors on Sunday. The Wizards' guard struggled in Friday night's loss to the Heat, and said afterward that he had fluid buildup in his knee.
