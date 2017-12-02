NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Feuding Embiid, Drummond set for rematch
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores and highlights on Saturday in the Association
Barely 12 hours after Friday night's games finished up, we're jumping right back into the swing of things on Saturday afternoon. An eight-game slate gets underway early with a number of afternoon matchups.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2
All times Eastern
- Phoenix Suns 111, Boston Celtics 116 (box score)
- Clippers at Dallas Mavericks, 2 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets, 3 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Embiid and Drummond set to square off again
Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond have a small feud going right now. Embiid said earlier in the season that Drummond doesn't play any defense. Before Saturday matchup between the 76ers and Pistons, Embiid decided to take another shot at Drummond and say he can't shoot either. Drummond, currently shooting a career-high 63.9 percent from the stripe, will have his chance to respond on the court.
Booker scores 38 in return to Boston
When the Phoenix Suns visited Boston last season, it was a historic occasion, as their sharpshooting young guard, Devin Booker, poured in 70 points. In doing so, Booker became just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, joining an elite list that includes Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson. On
He followed up that performance in the rematch by scoring 38 points in a losing effort for the Suns.
Horford threads the needle to Brown
Al Horford dropped a dime of a bounce pass to find Jaylen Brown on a breakaway dunk.
The Suns don't care about Smart shooting
Marcus Smart is a poor 3-point shooter. The Suns knew that, but it's still strange to see an entire defense ignore an open shooter.
Quick hits:
- Nuggets to retire Fat Lever's jersey. Lever was a star for the club in the 1980s.
- After injuring his pelvis on Friday night, Anthony Davis is out Saturday.
- Nikola Jokic is expected to travel with the Nuggets on their road trip. Best case scenario is he'll eventually play.
-
Rivers fined $25K for comment to fan
Rivers yelled at a fan during the Clippers' Thursday night loss to the Utah Jazz
-
Embiid on Drummond: 'He can't shoot'
'No disrespect, but he can't shoot,' says Embiid, who called out Drummond's defense earlier...
-
Mitchell drops 41, joins elite company
Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points in Utah's victory over the Pelicans on Friday nigh...
-
Pels' A.D. (groin) helped to locker room
The All-Star big man went down after battling with Utah's Derrick Favors in the post
-
WATCH: Durant ejected in blowout win
Kevin Durant got ejected while the Warriors were up big late in Orlando
-
NBA Friday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all the news, notes, scores and highlights on Friday night in the A...
Add a Comment