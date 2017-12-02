NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Feuding Embiid, Drummond set for rematch

Barely 12 hours after Friday night's games finished up, we're jumping right back into the swing of things on Saturday afternoon. An eight-game slate gets underway early with a number of afternoon matchups.

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2

All times Eastern

Embiid and Drummond set to square off again

Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond have a small feud going right now. Embiid said earlier in the season that Drummond doesn't play any defense. Before Saturday matchup between the 76ers and Pistons, Embiid decided to take another shot at Drummond and say he can't shoot either. Drummond, currently shooting a career-high 63.9 percent from the stripe, will have his chance to respond on the court.

Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond and why he's not worried about him.



You know someone is about to be disrespected when they start with, "No disrespect but..." #Sixers. pic.twitter.com/rAbvjglS81 — Marshall Harris (@mharrisNBCS) December 2, 2017

Booker scores 38 in return to Boston

When the Phoenix Suns visited Boston last season, it was a historic occasion, as their sharpshooting young guard, Devin Booker, poured in 70 points. In doing so, Booker became just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, joining an elite list that includes Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson. On

He followed up that performance in the rematch by scoring 38 points in a losing effort for the Suns.

Devin Booker joins Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history to follow up a 70-point performance with 32+ points in their next game against that same opponent. #SunsAtCeltics pic.twitter.com/7UJO5ojCDJ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 2, 2017

Horford threads the needle to Brown

Al Horford dropped a dime of a bounce pass to find Jaylen Brown on a breakaway dunk.

Jaylen Brown breaks free for the powerful SLAM! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/nDBaxPOX2G — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2017

The Suns don't care about Smart shooting

Marcus Smart is a poor 3-point shooter. The Suns knew that, but it's still strange to see an entire defense ignore an open shooter.

Nooooooooo!

oh phew we got the offensive rebou...

NOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/FXJRsQLRYg — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 2, 2017

Quick hits: