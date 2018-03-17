NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Harden outduels Davis as Rockets beat Pelicans
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Saturday's NBA games
It's a busy night of basketball on St. Patrick's Day, with a full slate of second-round NCAA Tournament games combined with a loaded 11-game NBA schedule. If you're a basketball fan, you're in heaven.
Things started with the Pacers and Wizards jockeying for Eastern Conference playoff position. Then leading MVP candidates James Harden and Anthony Davis squared off with the Pelicans hosting the Rockets. We'll also see two of the teams in the uber-crowded Western Conference playoff race, the Timberwolves and the Spurs.
We'll have all the scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
NBA scores for Saturday, March 17
All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks 122, Atlanta Hawks 117 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 109, Indiana Pacers 102 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 107, New Orleans Pelicans 101 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks 124, Charlotte Hornets 101 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 114, Dallas Mavericks 106 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 101, Denver Nuggets 94 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 114, Chicago Bulls 109 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 117, Minnesota Timberwolves 101 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
The Beard beats The Brow
Houston won its fourth game in a row by beating the Pelicans on Saturday, as James Harden won the MVP-candidate showdown with Anthony Davis. Harden finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while Davis put up 26 points and 13 rebounds.
Grizzlies snap 19-game losing streak
Memphis hadn't won a game since Jan. 29 .... basically a month and a half. They snapped the skid at home with a wire-to-wire victory over the Nuggets.
Jabari isn't messing around
Jabari Parker is still working his way back from injury, but it's safe to say he's looking pretty healthy. He threw down two vicious dunks in the second quarter against the Hawks on Saturday.
Collison beats the buzzer
Well, that's one way to end the quarter. Well done, Darren Collison.
And-Ones:
- Suns forwards Jared Dudley and Marquese Chriss were each fined $25,000 by the NBA for their roles in an altercation against the Utah Jazz.
- Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was arrested on drug charges last month in Maryland.
- Nuggets Gary Harris did not play on Saturday as the team awaits results from an MRI on his right knee.
- Harrison Barnes did not play for the Mavericks against the Nets on Saturday, resting on the second night of a back-to-back.
- The Warriors, already without Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, will reportedly also be without Omri Casspi for around a week, after MRI results reportedly revealed a right ankle sprain.
