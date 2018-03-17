NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Harden outduels Davis as Rockets beat Pelicans

It's a busy night of basketball on St. Patrick's Day, with a full slate of second-round NCAA Tournament games combined with a loaded 11-game NBA schedule. If you're a basketball fan, you're in heaven.

Things started with the Pacers and Wizards jockeying for Eastern Conference playoff position. Then leading MVP candidates James Harden and Anthony Davis squared off with the Pelicans hosting the Rockets. We'll also see two of the teams in the uber-crowded Western Conference playoff race, the Timberwolves and the Spurs.

We'll have all the scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.

NBA scores for Saturday, March 17

All times Eastern

The Beard beats The Brow

Houston won its fourth game in a row by beating the Pelicans on Saturday, as James Harden won the MVP-candidate showdown with Anthony Davis. Harden finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while Davis put up 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Grizzlies snap 19-game losing streak

Memphis hadn't won a game since Jan. 29 .... basically a month and a half. They snapped the skid at home with a wire-to-wire victory over the Nuggets.

Jabari isn't messing around

Jabari Parker is still working his way back from injury, but it's safe to say he's looking pretty healthy. He threw down two vicious dunks in the second quarter against the Hawks on Saturday.

Collison beats the buzzer

Well, that's one way to end the quarter. Well done, Darren Collison.

And-Ones:

