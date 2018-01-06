NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: LeBron has huge game as Cavs beat Magic

The NBA has an eight-game slate on tap for Saturday, starting with a matinee in Los Angeles. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from each game.

LeBron has monster game

LeBron James fell one assist short of a triple-double, but his stat line was still pretty impressive. He put up 33 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals while the Cavs took care of the Magic in Orlando. He also achieved yet another career milestone.

With this triple, LeBron James passes Tim Hardaway (1,542) for 23rd all-time in made 3-pointers!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/8WD57EZeHx — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

Delly ejected after hard foul on Beal

Matthew Dellavedova has a reputation for being a dirty player, and things like this certainly won't help. He earned a flagrant two and an ejection for this foul on Bradley Beal.

Dellavedova straight horse-collar tackled Bradley Beal 😳 pic.twitter.com/mHBjWuiCd3 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 7, 2018

Look what KAT found

Sometimes it's just about being in the right place at the right time. Once Karl-Anthony Towns got the ball, he knew exactly what to do with it.

KAT finds the loose ball and slams it home!#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/iPMdYbMBtH — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

Boogie to The Brow

Isn't it nice when big men can pass like this? The Pelicans' twin towers are something else.

Cousins and Davis connect on the big to big oop!#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/4VunMHSNa0 — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

OK, T.J.

Rookie TJ Leaf announced his presence with authority by throwing down this vicious slam in traffic.

Gordon throws it down with one hand

We all know Aaron Gordon can dunk, but that doesn't mean he doesn't still surprise us sometimes.

Thomas and LeBron build some chemistry

It's a great sight for Cavs fans -- Isaiah Thomas throwing a lead pass to LeBron for the slam.

IT throws it ahead and LBJ does the rest!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/1Zkj5mk5jL — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2018

Tatum dunks on his teammate

Watch out Aron Baynes! Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum doesn't care who's in front of him when he's coming down the lane.

Curry scores 45 ... in three quarters

Steph Curry got off to a hot start and never looked back. He scored 45 points in 30 minutes, including a career-high 15 free throws. The only thing that stopped him was the Warriors building such a big lead that he didn't play in the fourth quarter.

.@StephenCurry30 is feeling it against the Clippers!



He's up to a season-high 45 PTS 🔥🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/abhpJfgLgZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 6, 2018

Griffin exits with scary injury

Blake Griffin caught an elbow from Warriors center JaVale McGee and stayed on the floor for several minutes afterward. Griffin's hand could be seen trembling while he was on the floor, but he was able to walk off the court under his own power. He was diagnosed with a concussion and the Clippers announced he would not return to the game.

#Clippers star Blake Griffin went down after catching an elbow to the head. His hand was trembling as he laid on the floor... pic.twitter.com/7cQnSdw0h4 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 6, 2018

Durant out again for Warriors

The Warriors just can't seem to keep everyone on the court at the same time. Stephen Curry has been back for three games, but now Kevin Durant will miss his second straight with a calf strain. In their last game without him, Golden State beat the Rockets (missing James Harden) 125-114. Despite the plethora of ailments listed on the Warriors' injury report, it appears Durant will be the only one not to suit up.

Omri Casspi (mid back strain), Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle), Draymond Green (right knee soreness), Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) & David West (sprained right ankle) are available to play. Kevin Durant (right calf strain) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 6, 2018

Steph gets cooking early

At one point in the first quarter, Steph Curry was outscoring the Clippers, 17-16. Needless to say, he was feeling it.

🔥🔥🔥🔥



Steph is heating up early with 17 PTS and 4 3's made!



Still 3 minutes to go in Q1.#DubNation pic.twitter.com/jfTz7XPF4R — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2018

