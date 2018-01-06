NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: LeBron has huge game as Cavs beat Magic
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Saturday
The NBA has an eight-game slate on tap for Saturday, starting with a matinee in Los Angeles. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from each game.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 6
All times Eastern
- Golden State Warriors 121, Los Angeles Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 87, Brooklyn Nets 85 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 131, Orlando Magic 127 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 125, Chicago Bulls 86 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 108, Houston Rockets 101 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 110, Washington Wizards 103 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 116, New Orleans Pelicans 98 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron has monster game
LeBron James fell one assist short of a triple-double, but his stat line was still pretty impressive. He put up 33 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals while the Cavs took care of the Magic in Orlando. He also achieved yet another career milestone.
Delly ejected after hard foul on Beal
Matthew Dellavedova has a reputation for being a dirty player, and things like this certainly won't help. He earned a flagrant two and an ejection for this foul on Bradley Beal.
Look what KAT found
Sometimes it's just about being in the right place at the right time. Once Karl-Anthony Towns got the ball, he knew exactly what to do with it.
Boogie to The Brow
Isn't it nice when big men can pass like this? The Pelicans' twin towers are something else.
OK, T.J.
Rookie TJ Leaf announced his presence with authority by throwing down this vicious slam in traffic.
Gordon throws it down with one hand
We all know Aaron Gordon can dunk, but that doesn't mean he doesn't still surprise us sometimes.
Thomas and LeBron build some chemistry
It's a great sight for Cavs fans -- Isaiah Thomas throwing a lead pass to LeBron for the slam.
Tatum dunks on his teammate
Watch out Aron Baynes! Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum doesn't care who's in front of him when he's coming down the lane.
Curry scores 45 ... in three quarters
Steph Curry got off to a hot start and never looked back. He scored 45 points in 30 minutes, including a career-high 15 free throws. The only thing that stopped him was the Warriors building such a big lead that he didn't play in the fourth quarter.
Griffin exits with scary injury
Blake Griffin caught an elbow from Warriors center JaVale McGee and stayed on the floor for several minutes afterward. Griffin's hand could be seen trembling while he was on the floor, but he was able to walk off the court under his own power. He was diagnosed with a concussion and the Clippers announced he would not return to the game.
Durant out again for Warriors
The Warriors just can't seem to keep everyone on the court at the same time. Stephen Curry has been back for three games, but now Kevin Durant will miss his second straight with a calf strain. In their last game without him, Golden State beat the Rockets (missing James Harden) 125-114. Despite the plethora of ailments listed on the Warriors' injury report, it appears Durant will be the only one not to suit up.
Steph gets cooking early
At one point in the first quarter, Steph Curry was outscoring the Clippers, 17-16. Needless to say, he was feeling it.
And-ones
- Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic says he still wants a trade, despite the Bulls' recent surge.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo joked that if he's a captain of the All-Star team, he would select LeBron James first so that he could potentially lure him to Milwaukee in free agency.
Griffin concussed after taking elbow
