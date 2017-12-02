NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: LeBron James takes over, Cavs win 11th in a row

Barely 12 hours after Friday night's games finished up, we jumped right back into the swing of things on Saturday afternoon. An eight-game slate got started early with a number of afternoon matchups.

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2

All times Eastern

LeBron James scores 13 in a row; Cavs roll an 11

The Cavs have won 11 in a row and LeBron James made sure of that. The Grizzlies have been seeking a way out of their losing streak, but in a tie game at 109 they could not close it out due to a LeBron takeover. He scored the team's final 13 points and Memphis had no answers for that. When James decides he's going to win a game, then it's over.

Joel Embiid calls himself the best big man in the NBA

Joel Embiid has legendary confidence in himself. He thinks he's the best big man in the NBA.

“You looking at him right here.”@JoelEmbiid gives his opinion on who the best big man in the league is. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/9uQ1zEM0mt — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 3, 2017

Embiid and Drummond square off again

Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond have a small feud going right now. Embiid said earlier in the season that Drummond doesn't play any defense. Before a Saturday matchup between the 76ers and Pistons, Embiid decided to take another shot at Drummond and say he can't shoot, either. Drummond, currently shooting a career-high 63.9 percent from the stripe, had his chance to respond on the court. Embiid and the Sixers ended up winning.

Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond and why he's not worried about him.



You know someone is about to be disrespected when they start with, "No disrespect but..." #Sixers. pic.twitter.com/rAbvjglS81 — Marshall Harris (@mharrisNBCS) December 2, 2017

Drummond responds to Embiid

Andre Drummond had his own words for Embiid, saying he can talk to him when he plays a full season.

In response to Embiid, Drummond told me, "I mean you can't really have a conversation with a man who can't play a back-to-back... I've been playing for six years and I've missed maybe 4-5 games. So when he can play a whole season without taking a rest, he can come talk to me." — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneFSD) December 2, 2017

Embiid points Drummond to the exit

Joel Embiid forces Andre Drummond to foul out and then points him toward the exit.

Booker scores 38 in return to Boston

When the Phoenix Suns visited Boston last season, it was a historic occasion, as their sharpshooting young guard, Devin Booker, poured in 70 points. In doing so, Booker became only the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, joining an elite list that includes Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson.

He followed up that performance in the rematch by scoring 38 points in a losing effort for the Suns.

Devin Booker joins Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history to follow up a 70-point performance with 32+ points in their next game against that same opponent. #SunsAtCeltics pic.twitter.com/7UJO5ojCDJ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 2, 2017

Joel Embiid throws it down

Joel Embiid found the lane for a huge dunk against the Pistons.

Dwyane Wade slices through the defense

Dwyane Wade had no issues slicing through the defense for this layup.

Horford threads the needle to Brown

Al Horford dropped a dime of a bounce pass to find Jaylen Brown on a breakaway dunk.

Jaylen Brown breaks free for the powerful SLAM! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/nDBaxPOX2G — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2017

The Suns don't care about Smart shooting

Marcus Smart is a poor 3-point shooter. The Suns knew that, but it's still strange to see an entire defense ignore an open shooter.

Nooooooooo!

oh phew we got the offensive rebou...

NOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/FXJRsQLRYg — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 2, 2017

Dennis Smith Jr. goes under the basket

Dennis Smith Jr. and the Mavericks blew out the Clippers. Smith also had this sick under-the-basket layup.

Dennis Smith Jr at it again! pic.twitter.com/HvJagBmy7y — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2017

Nerlens Noel gets a bite to eat

Nerlens Noel isn't playing much with the Mavericks right now. So he got a bite to eat at halftime.

Nerlens Noel on his halftime trip to grab a hot dog from the media room: “I needed some energy for the second half.” he was the only Maverick with a DNP. — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) December 2, 2017

Nuggets retire Fat Lever's jersey

The Nuggets retired Fat Lever's jersey Saturday night. He is now the sixth player in Nuggets franchise history to see his jersey retired.

Lever’s number in the Pepsi Center rafters#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/RFy3c25ehV — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) December 3, 2017

